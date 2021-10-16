CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bengals Elevate Two Players From Practice Squad, Place D'Ante Smith on Injured Reserve

By James Rapien
 8 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals placed rookie offensive lineman D'Ante Smith on injured reserve on Saturday. The 23-year-old suffered a meniscus injury in practice on Wednesday and will miss at least three games.

Cincinnati also elevated running back Trayveon Williams and linebacker Joe Bachie from the practice squad.

Both guys will be active on Sunday against the Lions. With Samaje Perine on the COVID-19/Reserve list and Jordan Evans out for the season, the Bengals needed to elevate players at both positions.

For more on Sunday's game against the Lions, watch the game below.

-----

AllBengals

