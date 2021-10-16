Donte Deayon sparked the defense all during training camp

This past Sunday, in their third consecutive home game, the Dallas Cowboys completely demolished the visiting team. With Dallas seemingly starting to grow a historically elusive homefield advantage, the injury-plagued New York Giants were forced to limp out of AT&T Stadium after a pitifully one-sided 44-20 rout. The tune-up of Big Blue continued the steel-melting offensive hot streak Dallas has been on over the last month. Through the homestand, against the Eagles, Panthers, and Giants, respectively, Dallas has gone 3-0, outscored their opponent 121-69, and topped the turnover differential by 6-3. After falling to the defending champs (just barely) in Week 1, the Cowboys have ripped off four straight wins, amounting to their best start since QB Dak Prescott’s rookie year in 2016.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO