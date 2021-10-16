CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donte Deayon sparked the defense all during training camp

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe list of 21-year-old cornerbacks who went to the NFL Scouting Combine this century and were measured over 6’ and weighing more than 200 lbs with a sub-4.45 40-yard dash and a 40” vertical is short: Jalen Ramsey. That’s one of the main reasons that Ramsey was not only...

www.turfshowtimes.com

Comments / 0

Rams promote CB Dont'e Deayon from practice squad

The Rams are currently without Darious Williams for the next three games, leaving them with only three cornerbacks on the 53-man roster. Thanks to the NFL’s rules on promoting players from the practice squad, they now have some added depth for Week 6. The team promoted Dont’e Deayon from the...
NFL
Fort Worth Weekly

All Aboard the Hype Train!

This past Sunday, in their third consecutive home game, the Dallas Cowboys completely demolished the visiting team. With Dallas seemingly starting to grow a historically elusive homefield advantage, the injury-plagued New York Giants were forced to limp out of AT&T Stadium after a pitifully one-sided 44-20 rout. The tune-up of Big Blue continued the steel-melting offensive hot streak Dallas has been on over the last month. Through the homestand, against the Eagles, Panthers, and Giants, respectively, Dallas has gone 3-0, outscored their opponent 121-69, and topped the turnover differential by 6-3. After falling to the defending champs (just barely) in Week 1, the Cowboys have ripped off four straight wins, amounting to their best start since QB Dak Prescott’s rookie year in 2016.
NFL
NBC Sports

Rams sign Donte Deayon, Buddy Howell

The Rams lost a pair of players for the season during Sunday’s rout of the Giants and they made a couple of moves to fill their spots on the roster Tuesday. Defensive back Donte Deayon and running back Buddy Howell have been signed to the active roster from the practice squad. Running back Jake Funk and tight end Johnny Mundt were placed on injured reserve.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams fill roster holes, replacing Jake Funk and Johnny Mundt following injuries

The LA Rams got unfortunate news on tight end Johnny Mundt and kickoff returner Jake Funk this week, placing both on season-ending IR with injuries, and in response announced the signing of Donte Deayon and Buddy Howell from their practice squad to the active roster to fill their spots. Deayon...
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Sean McVay addresses slow start on offense and injury concerns after Rams beat Giants

The Los Angeles Rams improve to 5-1 after a dominant showing against the depleted New York Giants with a 38-11 win. There were several story lines discussed, including a handful of Rams suffering injuries and of course a certain quarterback playing against his former team next week. Here’s what head coach Sean McVay, Taylor Rapp, and Matthew Stafford said after the victory.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Los Angeles Rams vs New York Giants: Position Grades for Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams now 5-1 took a quarter to get warmed up and then caught fire. Matched up against a banged up New York Giants, the Rams fired on all cylinders on the way to a win at the Meadowlands. Here is a breakdown of the performances by position group and the resulting letter grade.
NFL
FanSided

LA Rams DB Donte Deayon earned his promotion to 53-man roster

The career path of LA Rams defensive back Donte Deayon is not one that you witness very often. After all, he was another player who signed on with another team, was cut, and was picked up by the very opportunistic LA Rams organization, thanks to a diligent and every watchful personnel department.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

4 things we learned after Rams victory in Week 6

The Los Angeles Rams absolutely crushed the New York Giants in a 38-11 victory on Sunday putting them at 5-1 for the season. Thought the Giants had a number of injuries that kept key players on the sideline LA’s defense had their defining game of the season with three turnovers that set the offense up with optimal field position. Taylor Rapp was sensational with two picks and rookie Robert Rochell had his first of his NFL career while the defensive line absolutely dominated the trenches.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Giants, Week 6: Top reader comments from Sunday’s blowout win

The LA Rams came out victorious in comfortable fashion on Sunday, so much so that Sean McVay was able to bring in John Wolford for a good reason this time. But that’s not how the game looked early, as the Rams the New York Giants by a 3-0 score after the first quarter and that’s why McVay was visibly upset with his offense and himself after the game.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams-Lions: Donald says L.A. defense is going to “get after” Goff

The Los Angeles Rams host the Detroit Lions this Sunday in what seems to be a complete mismatch on paper. L.A. sits at 5-1 with genuine Super Bowl aspirations while the Lions are still searching for their first win of the season. Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey, along with the rest of the team, will do everything possible to make sure Detroit has to wait until Week 8 for a chance at that elusive win.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

3 reasons that Rams could snatch defeat from jaws of victory against Lions

The Los Angeles Rams (-15.5) are heavy favorites against the Detroit Lions at DraftKings Sportsbook for this Sunday’s highly-anticipated showdown featuring Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff facing their former teams for the first time. Whether or not the Rams can cover to the tune of two touchdowns and a pair of successful two-point conversions is a question that could leave you pondering for hours, but in what world would Jared Goff manage to pull off the upset of his dreams?
NFL
Riverside Press Enterprise

For Rams’ little Donte Deayon, persistence pays off big

THOUSAND OAKS — Donte Deayon grew up in Rialto, in San Bernardino County, the youngest of four brothers, trying to play with the big boys. “(They would say), ‘No, you’re too small, you’re too young. Go sit on the side,’ Deayon remembered this week. “I’m like, ‘No, I’m going to be out here.’ ‘All right, if you get hurt, it’s not our fault.’ ‘All right, well, I’m out here.’”
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams News: The Aaron Donald effect for teammates and former teammates

Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams continues his disruption of NFL offenses as he prepares to line up against his former teammate and quarterback Jared Goff. Goff will be leading the Detroit Lions into his previous home SoFi Stadium on Sunday for the week seven matchup against the Rams.
NFL
turfshowtimes.com

Rams Mailbag: Answering 4 questions ahead of Week 7

The Los Angeles Rams are 5-1 and one of the hottest teams in the National Football League. This week, we asked you to send in your questions on social media and our Turf Show Times writing staff provided their takes as LA prepares for a highly anticipated matchup against their former quarterback, Jared Goff, and the Detroit Lions.
NFL

