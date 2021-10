A 61-year-old man and his 18-year-old bride have been the talk of the town since news of their marriage went viral. Michael Haugabook tied the knot with his now-wife Deja Haugabook in September and it has caused outrage because not only is she much younger than him, but he allegedly also dated her mother. Haugabook has been present during her whole life and is also her godfather.

