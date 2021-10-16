Bold Predictions: Tennessee-Ole Miss

At 7:30 pm ET on Saturday night, Neyland Stadium will be roaring in front of a sellout crowd for the first time a few years, as the No.12 Ole Miss Rebels come to town. The environment will be hostile, offensive fireworks are expected to be on display, and someone is going to come out with a huge win for their season. The VR2 on SI staff share their bold predictions here.

Matt

This is going to be a shoot-out. There are going to be touchdowns scored and plenty of highlight plays, but at the end of the day, even if both teams score 50+ plus, this is going to come down to defenses. Matt Corral has not thrown an interception this season. He has been perfect with 12 touchdowns and no picks. That changes tonight. The Vols not only get him once, but they pick Corral off twice. Tennessee's secondary is surging under Willie Martinez and Tim Banks, and they are going to have to be the difference if the Vols are going to win tonight. I like what this unit has done, and I think the crowd will make a difference and cause enough chaos to disrupt Corral.

Jack

I love Matt going bold with the Corral turnovers, but I love to be extra bold, so I'm going to take it one step further.

Vols' starting quarterback Hendon Hooker has only thrown one interception on the year, and it came against Pittsburgh when the VA Tech transfer made his first notable appearance of the season. Hooker also has lost a fumble, but it came when he got absolutely rocked by a Florida defender in Week 4. In a game that expects so much offense and so many points, there will also be four total turnovers from the two quarterbacks.

Hooker and Corral have looked sharp to say the least in the past few games, but in today's offensive bonanza, both quarterbacks will combine for 4+ turnovers, which would double the amount the two have committed all season put together.

Jake

As Matt said, this game is going to be a shoot-out. But if Tiyon Evans is indeed fully healthy, then I expect him to have quite a night against the Rebels’ defense. I’m booking him for two rushing touchdowns and one receiving (out of the backfield) in a big night at Neyland Stadium.