Michael van Gerwen has made it through to the final of the European Championship at the expense of Nathan Aspinall, as he faces Joe Cullen or Rob Cross later in the evening. Van Gerwen seemed to waste very little energy on his way to the final. Thanks to a 10-darter, 13-darter and two 14-darters, the Dutchman had a 7-1 lead after eight legs.

SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO