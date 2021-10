Nick Begich III, the grandson of former Alaska Rep. Nicholas Begich, has filed the legal paperwork as a first step to challenging Congressman Don Young. Begich is the nephew of former Alaska Sen, Mark Begich and current State Sen. Tom Begich, both Democrats of Anchorage. But Nick is the new generation of Begich, and is a staunch Republican, and he comes from Chugiak. He is the son of Dr. Nicholas Begich, the libertarian.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO