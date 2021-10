As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Cardinals, we're checking out what they're saying in Arizona about the game. This isn't bigger. We're not about to make it the Super Bowl ... Bake is a great player. I watched it first-hand each and every day — how hard he worked, make throws that a lot of people can't make. I saw it all and I can legitimately say he's like that." Cardinals QB Kyler Murray on facing Baker Mayfield, a former college teammate and current close friend.

