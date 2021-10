DC's flagship hero Superman is not only widely acknowledged as the first comic superhero, one of the most powerful heroes in comics (certainly in DC), and one of the most popular comic book characters of all time, but he's often portrayed as the embodiment of hope in the DC universe. While the "S" logo adorning the hero's chest was originally set to mean "Superman" or to represent the 'House of El' as of "Superman: The Movie," Mark Waid and Leinil Francis Yu's run on "Superman: Birthright" explains that the 'S' itself means "hope," deeply associating Superman with the principle of hope across the universe.

