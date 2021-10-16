CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Fulham 4-1 QPR: Aleksandar Mitrovic nets his 11th and 12th league goals of the season to help Marco Silva's side earn bragging rights over rivals

By Issan Khan For The Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

An Aleksandar Mitrovic headed brace capped off an eviscerating striker’s performance to slam the door shut on west London rivals Queens Park Rangers and sit top of the Championship’s top scorers list.

The Serbian was in a ruthless mood as he pushed, pulled and wound up his opponents all afternoon — and struck two dainty headers either side of the interval for good measure.

If Fulham are to navigate this minefield of a league, this man in-form will be gold dust. But QPR will be displeased with their backline’s timid nature. They looked terrified of the striker at times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=310Udi_0cTQENZV00
Aleksandar Mitrovic opened the scoring with a thumping strike past Seny Dieng 

On his side’s talisman, Fulham manager Marco Silva said: ‘He (Mitrovic) is a really important player for us. Since the first day I met him, I spoke with him on the phone and was clear what I would demand from him.

‘He scores important goals for us but also links play and works off the ball. If he’s in the box, he can punish the opponent like he did this afternoon.’

Fifth and sixth respectively and with west London derby bragging right on the line, the Cottagers and Rangers were each here to prove their top-six credentials.

This was particularly true for Silva’s side, who were embarrassed 4-1 by Coventry before the international break.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J66m2_0cTQENZV00
Lyndon Dykes put the Hoops level after he rounded Marek Rodak just before the hour mark
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JtxFB_0cTQENZV00
Mitrovic regained Fulham's lead 12 minutes later with a looping header inside the box 

MATCH FACTS & RATINGS

FULHAM (4-2-3-1): Rodak 7; Odoi 6.5, Ream 6.5, Adarabioyo 6.5, Bryan 6 (Robinson 58min, 6.5); Reed 6.5, Seri 6.5; Cavaleiro 7 (Reid 32, 6.5), Wilson 6.5, Kebano 6.5; Mitrovic 8.5.

Scorers: Mitrovic 10, 67, Reid 71, Robinson 90+1

Manager: Marco Silva 6.5.

QPR (3-4-2-1): Dieng 6; Dickie 5, De Wijs 5.5, Barbet 5.5; Odubajo 6, Ball 6, Johansen 6, McCallum 6 (Dunne 66, 6); Chair 6, Willock 6.5; Austin 5.5 (Gray 69, 6).

Scorer: Dykes 55.

Booked: Ball, Johansen, Dunne, Odubajo.

Manager: Mark Warburton 6.

Referee: Oliver Langford 6.

The opener on 10 minutes was classic Mitrovic. As right back Denis Odoi whipped in a floated cross, the ball sat in the air.

The predatory instincts of this in-form striker came to light; he commanded his way in front of defender Robert Dickie and chested the ball down.

From there he used muscle to push his opponent away, and then a swivelled finish into the corner past Rangers goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

As is often with such strikers, the adage of ‘give an inch and they will take a mile’ was pertinent as Mitrovic nearly doubled the score twice in the following 10 minutes.

Rangers struck the post four minutes before the interval. Chris Willock, a shining light within the away side, made crisp contact outside the box but goalkeeper Marek Rodak pulled off a solid save.

The break had done wonders for QPR, with the team coming out with a renewed vigour.

Willock’s through ball found striker Lyndon Dykes, whose initial heavy touch guided him past the onrushing Rodak, and he struck into an empty net.

It helped ignite a cagey, back-and-forth affair in front of a crowd baying for points but Rangers failed to answer that call.

Neeskens Kebano delivered a looping cross from the left wing aiming for only one man — Mitrovic.

He put out an arm to guide defender Jordy de Wijs into no man’s land and then deftly nodded the ball home on 67 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p8sUs_0cTQENZV00
 Bobby Decordova-Reid secured the three points for Fulham with a low driven shot 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a5QuO_0cTQENZV00
Antonee Robinson piled on QPR's misery with a deflected shot in additional time 

QPR manager Mark Warburton was left seething with his defence and said: ‘We had a softness to us in periods of the game and that was not like us.

‘I think we showed too much respect in the first half, summed up by the first goal. He (Mitrovic) is a talented forward of course, but he has time to bring the ball down in the box to finish. That can’t happen.’

This goal knocked the air out of the visitors so when Reid collected Jean Michael Seri’s through ball to strike home, the match was more than wrapped up. Antonee Robinson added the gloss with the fourth goal in injury time.

fourfourtwo.com

Tom Cairney deserves his goal after a tough few months – Fulham boss Marco Silva

Fulham head coach Marco Silva insists Tom Cairney’s comeback goal was reward for the midfielder’s efforts in battling back to fitness after a 10-month absence. Cairney has been sidelined since last December with knee problems but took just 12 minutes to make his mark after coming on at the start of the second half to put the Cottagers on course for a 2-0 win over Cardiff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Nottingham Forest 0-4 Fulham: Three goals in nine minutes sees Marco Silva's men stroll to victory at the City Ground and return to second place

Fulham returned to the automatic promotion spots on Sunday afternoon after a 4-0 win away at the division’s in-form team Nottingham Forest. An Aleksandar Mitrovic brace added to an own goal and a Neeskens Kebano strike as Marco Silva’s Fulham passed a significant test at a team who had won four and drawn another in new boss Steve Cooper’s first five games.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

