Norwich’s wait for a first Premier League win of the season continued as they were left to rue missed chances during a goalless draw with Brighton Josh Sargent and Teemu Pukki were guilty of poor misses at Carrow Road, but Daniel Farke’s men did at least earn a second point of the campaign with another clean sheet to make it two games without defeat, having lost their first six matches back in the top flight.Both Norwich and Brighton had played out 0-0 draws before the international break and no fresh injury concerns meant the teams were unchanged from their respective...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO