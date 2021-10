Reading return to action this weekend after a long international break to face a struggling Barnsley side, with another three Championship points up for grabs. The Tykes are currently struggling in the relegation zone, failing to replicate their form from last season thus far and looking like one of the favourites to go down as things stand. Many Barnsley fans would put their current failings down to Markus Schopp after such a poor start to the campaign - and he could face the axe with a defeat at the Select Car Leasing Stadium this afternoon.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 8 DAYS AGO