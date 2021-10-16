Watch This AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

A special look at the Aquaman sequel goes behind the scenes and under the sea of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom during DC FanDome 2021. In the exclusive sneak peek revealed Saturday at the star-studded global virtual fan event, returning director James Wan and star Jason Momoa reunite for their second epic adventure spanning sea and land in Aquaman 2. The DC Films sequel, surfacing in theaters in December 2022, also stars Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Yahoo Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Randall Park as Dr. Stephen Shin, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Vincent Regan as King Atlan of Atlantis. You can check out screenshots from it below.
Comments / 0