Watch This AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM Behind-The-Scenes Featurette

Jason Momoa has confirmed that he injured himself while filming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The DC movie star was sitting down with his pal Ellen DeGeneres, and spilled details about the on-set injury he suffered while making Aquaman 2. Or rather, the on-set injuries (plural) he suffered. The list includes a hernia, pushed ribs, and even eye injuries that will require Momoa to undergo surgery in order to repair! The Aquaman actor jokingly(?) referred to himself as an "aging superhero" at 42 (though a world of thirsty fans would probably disagree...). Despite the heavy toll, Momoa assures fans eager for Aquaman 2 that "It's gonna be a great movie, you're gonna love it."

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO