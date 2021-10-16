CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Anthony Martial misses out on Leicester trip after Manchester United star picks up injury while away with France, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that an injury picked up by Anthony Martial while away on international duty has ruled him out of Man United's trip to Leicester.

Solskjaer has made five changes from the side that were held 1-1 by Everton before the break, with Cristiano Ronaldo brought back into the line-up having controversially been named on the bench against the Toffees.

However, Martial's absence has raised eyebrows, with the Frenchman scoring United's only goal against Rafa Benitez's side two weeks ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Mivg_0cTQD4vA00
An injury picked up on international duty has ruled Anthony Martial out for Manchester United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yMava_0cTQD4vA00
The Frenchman went away with Les Blues where he won the UEFA Nations League last week

But Solskjaer has revealed that an injury sustained while away with France is why the 25-year-old misses out on the trip to the King Power.

'No, he's come back from France [duty] not fit so he's not trained all week,' Solskjaer told MUTV before kick off.

'Hopefully we can have him back soon.'

Elsewhere, captain Harry Maguire has returned to the starting line-up after recovering from a calf injury that saw him sidelined in September.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXeQ8_0cTQD4vA00
Solskjaer says Martial has not trained all week but he hopes to have him back in the side shortly

'Of course, it's great to have him back as Harry is a big player for us,' the United boss added.

'He came through the session [on Friday] alright and had no reaction to it.

'He's done lots of work with the physios and a load of rehab work. There's no reaction, so he's ready.'

United have also been boosted by the return of Marcus Rashford, who was named among the substitutes on Saturday having been out all season with a shoulder injury.

