The Philadelphia Eagles did enough to make things interesting late Thursday night. But that's not quite enough when you're going up against the Super Bowl champions. Although the Eagles trimmed a 21-point deficit to six, their comeback attempt fell short, as they took a 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts scored on a 2-yard touchdown run with five minutes, 54 seconds to go and then completed a two-point conversion pass to Quez Watkins. However, the Eagles never got the ball back after that.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO