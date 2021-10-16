Epic Says It's 'Open' To Blockchain Games After Steam Bans Them

One of the big conversations and trends in tech right now is crypto. It seems that everyone and anyone is talking about whether they believe NFTs (or non-fungible tokens) are a good idea or harmful for the environment, or perhaps a decentralised system of currency is the way forward. And although there are all sorts of arguments that people can come up with to support crypto, blockchain, or NFTs, Steam and its parent company Valve have decided that they have no place on the gaming storefront.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO