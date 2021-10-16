CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Epic Says It's 'Open' To Blockchain Games After Steam Bans Them

By Posted by BeauHD
slashdot.org
 8 days ago

You're thinking politics but Valve is thinking money, legal consequences and customer retention. That doesn't mean I don't agree that there are far too many crappy asset flips...

games.slashdot.org

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

Why Steam Banned Crypto Transactions and NFT Games from Its Platform

Earlier today, video game developer Valve banned all NFTs and cryptocurrency related games from its Steam platform. Steam is one of the world’s largest video game platforms, featuring a catalogue of thousands of games alongside 25 million daily concurrent players. Steam Removes All Crypto Related Products from Its Store. Earlier...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steam is banning all NFTs and cryptocurrency games from its storefront

Valve Software no longer allows games with cryptocurrency, NFTs, or any blockchain technology on Steam, NME reported Friday. Over on the Steamworks onboarding page, Valve has updated its guidelines, and there’s a new rule directly addressing and prohibiting NFTs. At the bottom of a list of “what you shouldn’t publish on Steam,” Valve added the following item.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepolar.com

Steam bans video games that enable cryptocurrency and NFT buying and selling

Will not enable video games that allow (non-fungible token) and buying and selling via the blockchain. Steam’s for Steamworks customers and companions now states that they should not publish “functions constructed on blockchain know-how that difficulty or enable trade of cryptocurrencies or NFTs” on Steam. The rule was added in some unspecified time in the future after October sixth, in response to a model of the web page .
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Steam Has Banned Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, And Blockchain From The Platform

One of the big conversations and trends in tech right now is crypto. It seems that everyone and anyone is talking about whether they believe NFTs (or non-fungible tokens) are a good idea or harmful for the environment, or perhaps a decentralised system of currency is the way forward. And although there are all sorts of arguments that people can come up with to support crypto, blockchain, or NFTs, Steam and its parent company Valve have decided that they have no place on the gaming storefront.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic#Blockchain#Steam
Street.Com

Steam Bans Games With Crypto and NFT Trading

Steam has updated its game distribution agreement to include a ban on any games that are built on or feature blockchain technology and where players can exchange cryptocurrencies or NFTs. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to our premium newsletter - Crypto Investor. The last item...
VIDEO GAMES
blockmanity.com

Blockchain Comes to Gaming With KardiaChain’s Whydah Platform

If you’re someone who keeps up with gaming news and happenings, then you’ve likely seen announcements of blockchain-based games, including NFT items within games and so on. These have become quite popular around the world and there are new innovations every day that bridge the gap between blockchain and the world of games.
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

Why Steam Has Banned NFTs—But Epic Wants Your Crypto

It has been revealed that Steam will ban blockchain technology from games on its platform, pushing away from the notion that game items represented by non-fungible tokens (NFTs) would one day become mainstream. The official NFT and cryptocurrency ban was only spotted recently by a developer who was working on...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Epic Games explain decision to accept crypto game releases following Steam ban

Steam made their viewpoint clear on cryptocurrency and NFT’s, by banning them from the platform. Rival platform Epic Games have now taken an alternative stance, choosing to allow crypto game releases on their store. Asserting a firm stance on blockchain technology, PC gaming platform Steam recently decided to remove any...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
thenerdstash.com

The Alien Cube Release Comes to Steam and Epic Games Store

AAA games may be the biggest things for major studios like Ubisoft and the like, but that isn’t always what wins. These days independent, smaller development companies take risks that pay off well for the gaming community. Like Scott Cawthon of Five Nights at Freddy’s, some have created entire franchises around work like this. On that note, one of the biggest subgenres of indie games is the horror indie genre. A majority of indie games in development lately are horror games, and they just stick. And today comes the release of the highly anticipated sequel to Land of Pain, titled The Alien Cube.
VIDEO GAMES
lordsofgaming.net

This Week’s Epic Games Store Freebies

The Epic Games Store is known for many things, but the storefront is still a work in progress. However, one of the things that the Epic Games Store is famous for is its weekly free games. Epic offers sometimes up to 3 titles for free for its users. As such, this week is no exception where players can claim a free DLC pack and game.
VIDEO GAMES
Mac Observer

Valve Says Games Can’t Use NFTs or Other Blockchain Technology

According to a recent rule change, developers who want to publish games on Steam can’t integrate NFTs or other blockchain technology. On Twitter, @SpacePirate_io pointed out the change. Valve says it doesn’t allow games to feature items that have real-world value. According to Valve’s onboarding list, number 13 under “What...
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Google countersues Epic over Fortnite’s ban on the Play Store

Google has countersued Epic Games over the validity of Fortnite’s ban on the Google Play Store for Android devices. Citing a wilful breach of contract to kickstart Epic’s legal battles with the two biggest smartphone platform holders, Google is effectively following in Apple’s footsteps in countering Epic’s arguments. The countersuit...
VIDEO GAMES
beincrypto.com

Steam Bans Games Which Include Crypto & NFTs, Whilst Epic Games ‘Welcomes’ Them

Valve’s Steam video games marketplace has officially updated its terms and conditions for game publishers, adding a new rule that no games will be accepted onto steam that is built on blockchain technology and issues / allows the exchange of crypto, including NFTs. Steam is one of the largest video-game marketplaces which specializes in the PC and Mac platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Steam versions of Tomb Raider appear to require Epic logins – but it’s not true

All three entries in the modern Tomb Raider trilogy have received an update moving each game’s online features over to Epic Online Services – a set of backend tools separate from the Epic Games Store which some games use to handle their online functionality. After the update, some players began to report that you’re now forced to login to an Epic account to play any of the three games on Steam, even in single-player. We’ve tested this – it’s not true.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoinist.com

Steam Kicks Out Crypto, Epic Replies: We’ll Welcome Them

The battle between Steam and Epic Games, two of the most important videogame distribution platforms worldwide, has reached the crypto market. As Bitcoinist reported yesterday, video game developer Vault removed and banned crypto-based games from Steam. The decision was met with a reply from its competitor. Related Reading | How...
VIDEO GAMES
CoinTelegraph

Epic welcomes blockchain games but don't expect any Fortnite NFTs

Gaming platforms are choosing sides on blockchain, cryptocurrencies and nonfungible tokens (NFTs) within their respective ecosystems. Following reports of Valve banning crypto and NFT-related games on Steam, its primary competitor, Epic Games Store, showed a welcoming attitude for blockchain developers and the use of crypto in video games. Epic Games...
VIDEO GAMES
Axios

Valve bans NFTs, Blockchain games on digital distribution service

NFTs and games that use blockchain technology have been banned from Valve's digital distribution service, Steam, while Epic says it's open to including them on its platform. Driving the news: As noted by a developer working on blockchain gaming title "Age of Rust," Steam began notifying creators it would be kicking all blockchain games from its platform.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy