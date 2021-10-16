Epic Says It's 'Open' To Blockchain Games After Steam Bans Them

AAA games may be the biggest things for major studios like Ubisoft and the like, but that isn’t always what wins. These days independent, smaller development companies take risks that pay off well for the gaming community. Like Scott Cawthon of Five Nights at Freddy’s, some have created entire franchises around work like this. On that note, one of the biggest subgenres of indie games is the horror indie genre. A majority of indie games in development lately are horror games, and they just stick. And today comes the release of the highly anticipated sequel to Land of Pain, titled The Alien Cube.
Comments / 0