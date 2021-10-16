‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022’ Expands For 50th Anniversary With Its First Spanish Language Countdown From Puerto Rico

MTV names Remi Wolf as its featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of October. Formerly a 10-year Olympic skier, Remi carried over much of that determination and zeal into her singing and songwriting at the age of 17. She opens up about what makes her version of the modern-pop musical genre unique, highlighting her creativity and originality as a singer, producer and composer. The California-native shares her unique songwriting process and what it was like to create music with one of her favorite artists, Ethan Gruska. Remi explains how it was never on her radar to write an entire album (her debut full-length album Juno drops on October 15th), but that she’s incredibly eager for the world to hear her music nonetheless.

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO