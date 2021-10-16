CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022’ Expands For 50th Anniversary With Its First Spanish Language Countdown From Puerto Rico

By Editors Ayana Rashed Tracy Mitchell
respect-mag.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMRC Live & Alternative and ABC announced today that the “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022” 50th year celebration will feature the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown with Puerto Rico as the inaugural host destination. The Spanish language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of...

respect-mag.com

Comments / 0

respect-mag.com

MTV Brings Back “The Concert for New York City” On its 20th Anniversary

MTV announced today it will be re-airing “The Concert for New York City,” the legendary benefit concert held at Madison Square Garden in October 2001 to raise funds and to honor the first responders, survivors and victims of the September 11 attacks. The concert will re-air commercial-free on its 20th anniversary, on MTV Live and MTV Classic at 7pm ET on Wednesday, October 20th.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
respect-mag.com

MTV Names Remi Wolf as Global PUSH Artist for the Month of October

MTV names Remi Wolf as its featured Global PUSH Artist for the month of October. Formerly a 10-year Olympic skier, Remi carried over much of that determination and zeal into her singing and songwriting at the age of 17. She opens up about what makes her version of the modern-pop musical genre unique, highlighting her creativity and originality as a singer, producer and composer. The California-native shares her unique songwriting process and what it was like to create music with one of her favorite artists, Ethan Gruska. Remi explains how it was never on her radar to write an entire album (her debut full-length album Juno drops on October 15th), but that she’s incredibly eager for the world to hear her music nonetheless.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Grammy Awards: Stage and Streamers Meet as Concept Albums Look to Dominate Musical Theater Album Race

While Broadway lights remained dimmed for much of 2020 and 2021, they flipped back on in September and delayed cast albums finally were released — unleashing potential contenders for the musical theater album Grammy, alongside new content in the form of more concept albums that could very well dominate nominations. “Girl From the North Country” opened to rave reviews on March 5, 2020, and was a New York Times critics pick. A week later, the cast, featuring Marc Kudisch and Kimber Elayne Sprawl, were in the recording studio. However, as with the rest of the world at that time, New York...
PERFORMING ARTS
Variety

NBC Debuts First Look at Celina Smith as Annie in ‘Annie Live!’ (TV News Roundup)

NBC revealed a first look at Celina Smith as Annie in “Annie Live!,” which airs on Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. The image sees Smith wearing the titular orphan’s famous white-collared red dress, “holding hands” with the dog who will play Sandy in the production. Smith, who is 12 years old, was cast after NBC’s nationwide search for a “future star” to take the iconic role. She’s most recently been seen as Rebecca in “Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan” on Nickelodeon and has also played Young Nala in the touring company of “The Lion King.” “Annie Live!” also stars Harry Connick Jr. as...
TV & VIDEOS
kono1011.com

Expanded 50th anniversary reissue of The Band's fourth album, 'Cahoots,' due in December

Expanded and remastered versions of The Band's fourth album, Cahoots, will be released on December 10, in commemoration of its recent 50th anniversary. Released in September 1971, Cahoots peaked at #21 on the Billboard 200 and featured such notable tunes as "Life Is a Carnival," the Canadian-American roots-rock group's rendition of Bob Dylan's "When I Paint My Masterpiece," and the Van Morrison collaboration "4% Pantomime."
MUSIC

