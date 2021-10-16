CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Rock legend Jimmy Barnes and his TV star son David Campbell reveal their personal reasons for getting the Covid-19 vaccine

By Marta Jary
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Jimmy Barnes has revealed his reasons for getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

In an interview with Adelaide Now on Saturday, the rocker, 65, said the decision was a no-brainer.

'Vaccines save lives and they're incredibly safe. That's why my family and I chose to get vaccinated as soon possible,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv6qk_0cTQA7OI00
Family: Jimmy Barnes and his son David Campbell have revealed their reasons for getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Both pictured 

Jimmy's son, David Campbell, 48, was also keen to be vaccinated and get things back to normal.

'I had my first dose in June and just thought 'Oh my God, this is so simple'. For me it's about getting the arts back and concerts back and gigs that can tour again,' he said.

David said it's important for work to resume for, 'the people who you don't hear about in the media who might have been circus performers for 25 years, or they work on boats to support their families.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DssSC_0cTQA7OI00
 'Vaccines save lives and they're incredibly safe. That's why my family and I chose to get vaccinated as soon possible,' Jimmy said. Pictured getting his jab

'They rig lights, they're sound engineers, costume makers, the list is endless and they really need to get back to work again.

'It's not just about personal freedoms and the health of the nation, but it's also about getting the economy back as soon as possible,' he added.

Jimmy received his first of two vaccine shots for Covid-19 in April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GEMpX_0cTQA7OI00
David said it's important for work to resume for the arts sector: 'It's not just about personal freedoms and the health of the nation, but it's also about getting the economy back as soon as possible,' he said. Pictured with his children 

The Australian music icon shared a photo to Instagram of himself getting the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The Cold Chisel frontman was accompanied by his wife of almost four decades, Jane Mahoney, 63.

He wrote in the caption: 'Jane and I got our Astro Z Covid-19 jabs last night, didn't feel a thing and so far so good. Be safe.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5XPv_0cTQA7OI00
Support: Jimmy received his first of two vaccine shots for Covid-19 in April. The Cold Chisel frontman was accompanied by his wife of almost four decades, Jane Mahoney (right) 

