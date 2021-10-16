18085 Jackson Dr., Caroline, VA 22427

Charming Cottage in the middle of Glen Allen! As you walk up to this beautiful home, you can see the massive deck on the side right off the kitchen. Great food grilling and hanging out on these cool fall nights! The front door leads you into the large living room with soaring ceilings and a bay window that lets in tons of natural light. The living room opens up into a fantastic kitchen that is light and bright—plenty of counter space for the home cook with lots of cabinets. The perfect dining space next to the large side windows finishes off the kitchen. On the other side of the house, there are two extra bedrooms, both large with large closets and large windows! A large hall bath is situated ideally in the middle of the two bedrooms. The primary bedroom is at the back of the house, with two oversized closets and a generous en suite complete with a tub/shower. The bedroom looks over the fantastic and grand backyard! The laundry is right outside the primary bedroom in the hall, with extra shelving space for storage. This house is located in a walkable neighborhood and situated on a cul-de-sac! The house is newly painted inside and out, with new LVP throughout.

GLEN ALLEN, VA ・ 15 HOURS AGO