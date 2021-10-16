18085 Jackson Dr., Caroline, VA 22427

Gorgeous home that has been meticulously updated in every corner!! On the first level, fully renovated kitchen with dark espresso cabinets, Corian counter top, newer stainless steel appliances, creamy white island, and additional pantry cabinets are sure to wow the most picky chef! breakfast nook overlooking spacious living room with cozy gas fireplace and beautiful tile work. Formal dining room sparkles with crystal chandelier, and hand scraped hardwood floor throughout the entire first floor. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with dual closets and spacious primary bath. Two more great sized bedrooms with another full bathroom complete the second level. Out back, a screened porch to enjoy the breeze with a swing, a deep yard with additional sheds for storage. This home is truly low maintenance with Vinyl siding, and newer roof, newer heat pump, and replacement windows! Home is conveniently located near Virginia Center Commons, minutes away from Shopping, Restaurants, and Interstate (295, 95, and 64). Don't miss this gem, schedule your showing today!!
