CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Caroline County, VA

18085 Jackson Dr., Caroline, VA 22427

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hayden is a Beautiful 2-Story Home on a partially finished basement. 5 BR and 3 BA in 3,052 Finished sq ft. The main level features a flex room adjacent to the foyer, ideal for a formal dining room or home...

richmond.com

Comments / 0

Related
Richmond.com

2508 Armentrout Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

Charming Cottage in the middle of Glen Allen! As you walk up to this beautiful home, you can see the massive deck on the side right off the kitchen. Great food grilling and hanging out on these cool fall nights! The front door leads you into the large living room with soaring ceilings and a bay window that lets in tons of natural light. The living room opens up into a fantastic kitchen that is light and bright—plenty of counter space for the home cook with lots of cabinets. The perfect dining space next to the large side windows finishes off the kitchen. On the other side of the house, there are two extra bedrooms, both large with large closets and large windows! A large hall bath is situated ideally in the middle of the two bedrooms. The primary bedroom is at the back of the house, with two oversized closets and a generous en suite complete with a tub/shower. The bedroom looks over the fantastic and grand backyard! The laundry is right outside the primary bedroom in the hall, with extra shelving space for storage. This house is located in a walkable neighborhood and situated on a cul-de-sac! The house is newly painted inside and out, with new LVP throughout.
GLEN ALLEN, VA
Richmond.com

993 Old Williamsburg Rd, Henrico, VA 23150

Rare opportunity to live in this brand new, very stylish 2 story colonial in a private setting just outside of Sandston. Sitting on a wooded lot with just over 2 acres, this home boasts tons of upgrades. The spacious kitchen features stainless appliances, granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and a tile backsplash. Other upgrades include include ceiling fans, tiled showers, recessed lighting, powder coated aluminum railings and more. The primary bedroom has two closets including a walk in and an ensuite bathroom featuring a double sink bowl vanity with granite top. The lot has great potential for adding additional structures such as a garage or workshop and more. Schedule a showing today!
SANDSTON, VA
Richmond.com

1149 Lees Crossing Ct, Henrico, VA 23059

Gorgeous home that has been meticulously updated in every corner!! On the first level, fully renovated kitchen with dark espresso cabinets, Corian counter top, newer stainless steel appliances, creamy white island, and additional pantry cabinets are sure to wow the most picky chef! breakfast nook overlooking spacious living room with cozy gas fireplace and beautiful tile work. Formal dining room sparkles with crystal chandelier, and hand scraped hardwood floor throughout the entire first floor. Upstairs, you will find the primary bedroom with dual closets and spacious primary bath. Two more great sized bedrooms with another full bathroom complete the second level. Out back, a screened porch to enjoy the breeze with a swing, a deep yard with additional sheds for storage. This home is truly low maintenance with Vinyl siding, and newer roof, newer heat pump, and replacement windows! Home is conveniently located near Virginia Center Commons, minutes away from Shopping, Restaurants, and Interstate (295, 95, and 64). Don't miss this gem, schedule your showing today!!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9278 Angel's Share Dr, New Kent, VA 23124

Custom build your dream in Viniterra! The Vintage house plan by 10 Squared Build + Design features a first floor master and guest suite. Upstairs includes three extra bedrooms along with a large game/rec room. The open family room and kitchen open up to the outside with a great porch. Contact us today to customize this design within the master planned gated community of Viniterra; featuring the award winning New Kent Winery and Rees Jones signature golf course. We also have other lots to choose from that this home can be built on. Home is to be built.
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Caroline County, VA
Business
Caroline County, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
County
Caroline County, VA
Local
Virginia Real Estate
Richmond.com

5712 Brailen Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23120

New construction without the wait! This beautiful, brand new home is perfectly placed in a welcoming cul de sac with no neighbors in the back or on the right side. With room for today's lifestyle, you'll find many possibilities for work, play, entertaining or simply relaxing. The downstairs offers flow and accessibility for daily living with an open concept living/ dining/ kitchen. The white cabinet kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances with gas cooking and a walk in pantry. Move upstairs to an open loft great for a playroom, study or exercise. The primary bedroom has a tray ceiling, dual walk in closets and a en suite bathroom with a double sink vanity, separate shower/tub, and a water closet. Three additional bedrooms are generously sized; two with walk in closets. The hall bath has a tile floor and shower surround with a granite topped vanity. Need storage options? There's no shortage of that in this house! All this in a community full of amenities including pools, splash park, gym, tennis courts, sidewalks and more. This blank slate is waiting for you to make it yours!
CHESTERFIELD, VA
Richmond.com

847 Hinton St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Over 3600 square feet of living space completed renovated and waiting on it's new owners. 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathroom, living room, family room, eat in kitchen and large laundry room. Lots of upgrades to include updated electrical, new windows, fresh paint, new carpet, new light fixtures and new appliances. Tired of walking the stairs? No problem, there are 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. The primary bedroom is on the 1st floor to include updated bathroom. Chain link fence with covered front porch and screen in back porch overlooking a large yard to enjoy your summer evenings.
PETERSBURG, VA
Richmond.com

2661 Waterford Ter, Dinwiddie, VA 23885

New construction home in Waterford Landing, a golf cart community on Lake Chesdin and in Midway School District. The HOA includes a pavilion area and boat launch. This timeless craftsman style home is loaded with upgrades starting with a roomy front porch with unique black spindle vinyl railings, concrete sidewalk, 24x24 two-car garage, rear 12x16 deck with the same unique railings. Inside the home, the foyer has two coat closets and leads to an open floor plan with 9’ ceilings, hardwood floors, tray ceiling, stone gas fireplace and recessed lighting. The custom kitchen is any cooks dream starting with a 7’ island, recessed, under counter and pendant lighting, pantry, granite countertops, ceramic tile backsplash, Frigidaire Gallery appliances and attached dining area. The half bath and laundry have ceramic tile floor. The split floor plan includes two family bedrooms and a family bath with ceramic flooring and granite countertop on one side of the home and primary suite on the other. The primary bedroom with recessed lighting and ceiling fan leads to the en-suite which includes 5’ walk-in ceramic tiled shower, separate soaking tub, dual vanity, water closet and huge walk-in closet.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9258 Totopotomoy Trl, Hanover, VA 23005

Welcome Home! This Brick Rancher with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths is located in the Atlee High School District. Built in 1971, this Home has Hardwoods under the carpet, updated Kitchen with Appliances, Cabinets & DuPont Zodiac Quartz Countertops, Updated Bathrooms, Replacement Vinyl Windows, Trane HVAC System replaced in ’17 with all new ductwork and a 50 year warranty on the Roof. Outside you can enjoy a detached Oversized 2 Car Garage, Asphalt Driveway, and Utility Shed. Close to Schools, Shopping, Restaurants and minutes to the Interstate. Come make this house your home!
HANOVER, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Thermostat#Smart Home Technology#Smart Device#Smart Lock#Jackson Dr#D R Horton Smart Home#Z Wave#Honeywell#Kwikset#Eaton Corporation#Qolsys Inc#Skybell
Richmond.com

4926 Green Run Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

Welcome Home to this 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bathroom, Colonial Style Home in the Forest Green II neighborhood of Henrico County. Downstairs enjoy the Large Family Room with Fireplace, Dedicated Dining Room, Large Eat In Kitchen and Side Entry Way into your Laundry/Mud Room area with Half Bath. Upstairs, you have 3 Bedrooms, including a Primary Bedroom with a Large Walk-In Closet, Dedicated Bath and additional Hall Bathroom. Outside, you can enjoy your Corner Lot with Fenced Backyard. With some TLC, this is a Great Investment Opportunity or Come Make this House your Home!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

2740 Brook Blvd, New Kent, VA 23141

Your buyers will love this home near Patriot’s Landing without the HOA! It has a welcoming front porch, open concept living, dining and kitchen and large bedrooms. There is new LVT throughout the home. The primary boasts 2 walk-in closets and an ensuite with heated floors, jetted tub with a heater, separate glass door shower and a floating vanity with vessel sinks. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and a large island. Cozy up to the gas fireplace in the large, open living room. The home sits on 1.3 acres and has 80' of lakefront access and a wonderful spot to watch sunsets and enjoy a fire. New roof in 2019, solar panels, new alternative septic in 2020 with a maintenance contract, fully conditioned crawl space in 2020 and a whole house vacuum system. Come enjoy private living with city conveniences close by!
NEW KENT COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

13206 Silverdust Ln, Chesterfield, VA 23836

This gorgeous ranch style home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths located in Chester. Beautiful hardwood floors in main areas as well as vaulted ceilings, carpet in bedrooms. There is a formal living room when you first walk in to your right and large dining area to your right which makes this home perfect for entertaining. The kitchen offers plenty of counter and cabinet space and opens up to the spacious great room with an eat in area that overlooks your large back yard. The whole house has surge protector with generator. The master bedroom has a huge walk in closet along with private master bath with shower, soaking tub and double vanity. There are four spacious bedrooms, the master suite, two large bedrooms on the opposite side of the house, and a finished upstairs additional bedroom. The rear deck , koi pond and fenced in yard makes for private outdoors enjoyment. Make this home yours today!
CHESTER, VA
Richmond.com

2406 Lamb Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

Stunning Historic Renovation in Barton Heights! This 4 bedroom 2.1 bath house has been completely remodeled including new electric, plumbing, 2 Zoned HVAC, appliances and more! The refinished hardwood floors on the first floor and original trim preserve its historical character while providing you with modern upgrades such as the open floorplan, LED lit faucets, 8 speaker blue tooth sound system on the 1st floor and a separate sound system for your primary suite. The primary includes a luxurious shower with a 16" rainfall shower head, 6 body sprays, double vanity and HUGE walk in closet!!! If the master suite isn't great enough, the kitchen is perfect for entertaining! It has brand new cabinets, marble countertops, gas cooking, stunning tile work, all new stainless steel appliances, and a massive island for extra storage! Off of the kitchen is the mud room leading to the private back yard with a beautifully crafted deck for entertaining and enough off street parking to park 4+ cars! This property also comes with a 10 YR tax abatement credit which could save you over $20,000 in taxes!!! You will not find a better value in all of Barton Heights!
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Richmond.com

1515 Americana Dr, Henrico, VA 23228

Welcome to 1515 Americana Drive! This incomparable condominium with all the stress free benefits; recreation, low maintenance, deluxe amenities and spacious, resort style living. This home opens into an intimate foyer that gives way to a central corridor. Large windows for plenty of natural light. The Kitchen, brand new quartz countertops, ss appliances and with newer flooring, has everything needed for entertainment. Off of the Kitchen in the rear of the dwelling is the expansive living room with newer flooring and loads of space. The sunroom has endless light, newer floors as well. From the far side of the living area, the hall takes you by a full tiled guest bath and on toward the 3 large bedrooms. The master bedroom includes an en-suite with tile flooring and bath. This home has been loved and taken care of, it certainly wont last.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

8000 Nicewood Rd, Henrico, VA 23060

Open the door to elegance...This sparkling 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bath tri-level radiates quiet charm and perfect quality. From its gleaming ceramic tile floors to the highly polished hardwoods, it has been well taken care of. Top-of-the-line throughout, with tasteful upgrades like hardwood flooring in the dining room and living room, granite countertops in the kitchen, hardwood flooring, mirrored closet doors as well as ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and built-in cabinetry in the office/utility room. And the sun-filled solarium between the family room and single car garage offers a picture perfect view from its expansive windows. The details make the difference in this home!
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

3621 Shoreview Dr, Dinwiddie, VA 23885

New Construction Home and a 40 x 52 GARAGE that DREAMS are made of AND>>>>> Waterviews of Lake Chesdin from the kitchen window, Back Porch and one of the upstairs bedrooms...WOW....and separate living quarters above the garage. This new construction home offers an open floorplan. The living room and kitchen are wide open to each other making it a great space to entertain. There is a half bathroom downstairs for guest. There is a first floor primary bedroom with a private bathroom. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms and a full bathroom (one of these bedrooms offers a nice view of Lake Chesdin). Additional Features of the home: Front Covered Porch, Rear Deck, Paved Driveway - Now, let's talk about this garage...you could fit all kinds of cars and toys in there, it is 40 x 52 and it has a 52 x 18 studio style apartment above it with a full bathroom.
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

9002 Kellywood Ct, Henrico, VA 23060

Welcome to your new home in the quiet cul-de-sac of the well-established Duncroft neighborhood. This immaculate home is move-in ready, with an abundance of updates in 2018, including new hvac, new carpet, refinished hardwood floors, new paint, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops, all new appliances including washer and dryer, and encapsulated crawl space. Just last year, all new windows were added along with front window shingles, and covered gutters. The lot itself is lovely, with great curb appeal and a large backyard to enjoy all of the seasons. To top it off, you’ll find two good sized sheds, one with electricity that would make a wonderful work shop. Come and make 9002 Kellywood Ct your new home.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Richmond.com

100 Christopher Newport Dr, Hopewell, VA 23860

Exquisite brick ranch home that was meticulously built. This home is seated on a gorgeous corner lot that is a .82 acre lot. You will quickly know you are walking in something special when you enter the front foyer of this home featuring GORGEOUS HW flooring with inlay, DBL closets and stunning chandelier. The foyer sits between a formal LR & DR with HW and exquisite molding. Also on the first floor you will love the kitchen with raised panel wood cabinetry, double pantry, recess lighting. While cooking for the family you will enjoy watching them in the great/family room that showcases stunning built in bookcase, gas FP, ceiling fan, recess lighting and access to the rear deck. The rest of the 1st floor has 4 bedrooms including the master w/walk in closet & private bath. The 2nd floor has a large master bed w/bathroom and a HUGE recreation room that will serve any need you desire, it has 2 closets and a walk in attic area for those holiday decorations and more. EXTRA FEATURES: 3 ZONE HEAT/AIR ANDERSON WINDOWS,10X30 DECK W/MOTORIZED RETRACTABLE AWNING,CENTRAL VAC,ALARM SYSTEM,AGREGATE SIDEWALK,WHOLE HOUSE CHRISTMAS LIGHT SWITCH,GENERATOR,400 AMP SERVICE AND MUCH MORE TO SEE!!
HOPEWELL, VA
Richmond.com

9639 Greenmeadow Cir, Henrico, VA 23060

3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome located 5 minutes from Short Pump. Stainless steel appliances, Central A/C , Carpeting thru-out, kitchen, dining room , living room , utility closet for the washer and dryer, ceiling fans in all bedrooms and in the living room . Enclosed rear yard with fencing, 2 assigned parking places as well as visitor parking spaces . Excellent schools. !!
SHORT PUMP, VA
Richmond.com

110 S. Snead St, Hanover, VA 23005

You are going to LOVE this Well Appointed & Beautifully Maintained Home located in the Friendly, Walkable Town of Ashland! Located Blocks from Great shopping, Terrific Restaurants, Beer Garden & More. This Super Cute Cape is situated on a Half Acre treed lot with New Roof (2021), Newer Replacement Windows, Beautiful Kitchen Renovation with Cherry Cabinets & Granite counters, Natural Gas Tankless Hot Water, Gas Logs & Cooking. Owner added a Laundry Rm/Mud Room Area for Convenient Family Entrance and Storage with it's own heat & air system. R19 Insulation to Crawl Space, New Lighting and Paint Through out! They improved the landscaping with Lovely Foundation Plantings and a brick wall at the street. Rear Yard is Private and has a Wonderful 16 x 12 Detached Storage Shed with electricity and built in lofts-Excellent Storage or a Perfect Hobby Space. Or Spend time on Your Newly Screened Porch in All Seasons or at a Fire Pit in your yard. These owners have improved every inch of this home-you will enjoy what they have done. Easy to call this house your next home!
HANOVER, VA
Richmond.com

3314 Granby St, Hopewell, VA 23860

GET TWO HOMES FOR THE PRICE OF ONE - GUEST HOUSE INCLUDED!! OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS! Worth more than the price! Main home is a quaint Three Bedroom, One Bath Cape that offers more than meets the eye. Situated in Hopewell's Woodlawn neighborhood on a beautiful HUGE level lot, the home has hardwood floors throughout the roomy living room, dining area and two spacious bedrooms downstairs, and another enormous bedroom and office upstairs. There is also a ONE BEDROOM GUEST HOUSE that conveys with this property that would be a PERFECT MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE --- or could be used as a rental property to help pay the mortgage! The guest house has vinyl siding and laminate flooring in the living room and large bedroom, while the large kitchen and bath have ceramic tile flooring. THE NUMBERS OF BEDROOMS, BATHROOMS, AND SQUARE FOOTAGE LISTED INCLUDES BOTH HOMES TOGETHER. THERE IS A TOTAL OF 4 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS BETWEEN THE TWO HOUSES. Sale is "As-Is". Home inspections will be for informational purposes only. Fireplace and chimney will convey "As-Is".
HOPEWELL, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy