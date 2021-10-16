CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fashion designer who lost her job because of Covid-19 reveals how she spent £19,000 transforming her dingy house by following YouTube DIY tutorials - and added £67,000 to the value of her home

By Claire Toureille For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A fashion designer who was made redundant during the pandemic, soon after buying a fixer-upper home, has revealed how she added £67,000 to the value of the outdated property in just one year – while retraining to be a teacher.

Tasmin Blaney, 29, and her partner Phil Bolger, 30, originally from Manchester, purchased their first three-bed home in Warrington for £173,000 in September 2020.

But just as the couple of eight years were ready to sign on the dotted line for their mortgage, Tasmin was 'devastated' to be told she’d lost her job at fashion supplier Visage.

The couple decided to buy the house nonetheless and did it up, spending only £19,000, thanks to DIY hacks and bargain buys, and adding £67,000 to its value.

Tasmin, who watched YouTube videos to teach herself DIY, said: 'A lot of people worry they wouldn’t be able to live through the mess of it all. I won’t lie, it is a very difficult time but it is so worth it!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xn3ru_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bvIIl_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31gHZX_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45jFsh_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PWrXg_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CKfoa_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09ri68_0cTQ9NQP00
The couple were over the moon when they finally bought their house in September 2020, but they knew they had a tough road ahead, pictured

Having spent months picking out the perfect 'project' home to do up together, the couple – who had previously been renting together for five years – were set on getting their dream home, in spite of Tasmin's career set back.

They paid a 15 per cent deposit of £26,000 for the home and coughed up a further £19,000 in savings on the renovation.

'I was devastated when I lost my job, especially because the sale was so close to going through', Tasmin said.

'But I believe everything happens for a reason and losing my job in the fashion industry during the pandemic forced me to go down a different career path and start a new challenge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SvZ1y_0cTQ9NQP00
Tasmin and Phil, pictured, lived together for six years in a rented accommodation before taking the plunge and buying their first house in 2020
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fxYGr_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LlIzB_0cTQ9NQP00

'When we bought the house we knew we wanted a fixer upper, something to put our stamp on.

The cost of Tasmin's incredible £19,000 home renovation

Living room

General works: £1,500

Blinds and cotton curtains: £16

Curtain rail: £40

Kitchen

Kitchen units, floor, labour: £8,000 - £9,000

Kitchen patio doors: £800

Bathroom

Building work: £3,000

Boiler: £3,000

General building costs:

£1,500 (approximately)

TOTAL: £19,000

'I had dabbled in very small DIY projects before this so I was excited to get started on a much bigger project.'

To keep costs low, the couple lived at the home throughout the building works and learnt how to tackle DIY on YouTube.

They also both continued working full-time – Phil as a pallet repairer, while Tasmin retrained and qualified as a maths teacher.

Tasmin said: 'When we were looking for houses I had a list of must-haves and a few extra added bonus features on my list and this one seemed to tick nearly all the boxes for our budget.

'I was adamant I wanted a garden, hallway, separate living room and potential to have an open plan kitchen dining room so this was perfect and I was over the moon with the bay windows and fireplace in the living room.

'The house was very well maintained but was in need of an update as the interior was quite outdated.'

Tasmin utilised her fashion design skills by creating vision boards for each room prior to the renovation.

In the living room, the pair spent just £1,500 transforming the space with a fresh neutral and green palette, removing the heavy beige curtains and pelmet to maximise the natural light.

Instead of opting for made-to-measure curtains that had been quoted at £400, the couple opted for modern blinds and thin cotton curtains that cost just £16, plus a £40 curtain rail.

Other thrifty projects included upgrading the fireplace, updating the seating bench and dining table and other bits and pieces around the house.

The pair also sanded and refinished the floorboards, as well as replaced tiling throughout the property.

Tasmin added: 'Coming from a design background, I made inspiration boards on my laptop when I was deciding on what I wanted in each room.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZfM8S_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FsPso_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S24Tg_0cTQ9NQP00
Pictured: the couple's front room during the renovation, after it was stripped of its carpeted floor. They opted for neutral colours to maximise the light, and spent only £1,500 to do the room up 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OMSjn_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Rbwy1_0cTQ9NQP00

'Seeing it all together on a board helps to see what compliments each other well and what maybe doesn’t work so you can avoid that before you buy.'

However, the couple certainly encountered 'tough times' on their renovation journey, including spending months without a fully functional kitchen or bathroom.

The couple stripped out the dated and pokey kitchen, knocking through a wall to create an open plan kitchen/diner and fitted a sleek country-style kitchen island complete with a breakfast bar – costing around £8,000- £9,000.

Tasmin said: 'Having no kitchen or bathroom is a very good motivator to keep you going, it needed to be done so we spent every spare minute we had chipping in to get the work done as fast as possible while still both being in full time jobs.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a2gCt_0cTQ9NQP00
The couple stripped the kitchen of its all cupboards, pictured. The room cost £9,800 to renovation, because it was the most ambitious part of the house makeover (left and right)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzBnx_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mYpka_0cTQ9NQP00
Phil in front of the back windows of the house before the renovation. The couple forked £800 on bay windows for their new kitchen, that open to the garden  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eUwuu_0cTQ9NQP00
Tasmin confessed one of the hardest parts of the project was living in the home while the renovations were taking place (pictured left and right)  
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OsaZq_0cTQ9NQP00

Tasmin and Phil also avoided forking out £400 for a professional floorer, instead installing a wooden parquet floor together.

Another room that received a massively beneficial overhaul was the upstairs bathroom, where the couple spent £3,000 ripping out the old-fashioned grey three-piece set and replacing it with a dreamy ex-display feature bathtub and modern fixtures sourced from eBay.

Outside, the couple repaved their patio and extended it into the garden to increase the outdoor entertaining space, bought modern garden furniture, and put flower beds down.

They also invested in a new set of kitchen patio doors, costing £800 including installation

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G38A7_0cTQ9NQP00
Before, left, the entrance lobby was covered in a burnt orange carpet floors, and the doors were painted white. After the renovations, Phil and Tasmin fitted a new floorboard, right, and painted the second door and the door leading to the front room in grey, right
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0du18K_0cTQ9NQP00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P5fR7_0cTQ9NQP00
Their dining-table in now nestled into a corner of their open-plan kitchen. They opted for a trendy booth-style sitting area with a bench and cushions, pictured after
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g7e3g_0cTQ9NQP00
The kitchen, which looked dated before, was replaced with modern cream cupboard units, a beautiful stove, wooden floors and a kitchen island with extra-storage and a sink 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdRny_0cTQ9NQP00
Pictured: the cosy fireplace and storage unit in the living-room now. The couple picked a relaxing pistachio colour for their walls to add more light to the room
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ZaRG_0cTQ9NQP00
The new living-room is luminous and houses two sofas. The raffia table matches the light picked by Tasmin, who made vision boards of how she wanted each room to look

However, they did have to hire professionals for some of the bigger jobs, such as plumbing, electrics, gas, plastering and general building work – but to save on money and get better deals they used websites like Checkatrade.

The couple, who met at school, have so far only renovated the downstairs of the property, with the upstairs bathroom being the only exception – leaving potential for more value to be added to the now £240,000 home.

For those looking to start their own home renovation, Tasmin added: 'Even if you don’t want to do as much DIY as we did, checking on websites, you can find a really good deal which would cost less than buying a house all done, and plus you get the added bonus of choosing the finish that you want – not what someone else has chosen.

'I am a big believer in just giving things a go.

'You will make mistakes but you will learn from them and that’s how you become more confident and try the bigger projects.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mj6Bm_0cTQ9NQP00
The couple decorated their new bathroom with artworks and plants to make it a cosy relaxing room, perfect for a soak after a busy week, pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSpHl_0cTQ9NQP00
The stove part of the new kitchen was decorated with a mosaic, which fits the new aesthetics of the room perfectly. Like in the bathroom, Phil and Tasmin opted for a black tap and black fittings 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwrt2_0cTQ9NQP00
The new bay windows, which open to the garden and offered plenty of light. The central island of the kitchen offers extra storage too, pictured 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zfzDT_0cTQ9NQP00
Phil and Tasmin chose a trendy cupboard unit with a small basin at the top for their bathroom, next to an angle shower with black fittings, pictured

