Mo Salah is 'the best in the world' hails Steve McManaman after Liverpool star's spectacular goal against Watford - as Joe Cole compares Egyptian forward's individual brilliance to Brazil and Barcelona legend Ronaldinho

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
 8 days ago

Mohamed Salah has been hailed as the 'best in the world at the moment' by Steve McManaman after a virtuoso performance in a 5-0 thrashing of Watford.

The Reds thrashed Claudio Ranieri's side 5-0 in the Italian's first game at Vicarage Road, with Salah recording an incredible solo goal and an assist.

And McManaman placed Salah above Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Robert Lewandowski and others based on his red-hot current form.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZCNVU_0cTQ9KmE00
Steve McManaman hailed Mohamed Salah (pictured) as the 'best in the world at the moment' after a virtuoso performance against Watford as Liverpool triumphed 5-0 at Vicarage Road
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FS4uw_0cTQ9KmE00
Salah scored an incredible solo goal and provided an assist against the Hornets on Saturday

He said: 'He is the best in the world at the moment. I've seen Mbappe, Neymar, Messi - who hasn't played enough.

'Lewandowski has carried on scoring for Bayern but not these type of goals. I can't think of anyone who is playing better football than Mo Salah at the moment.'

Fellow pundit Joe Cole continued: 'There is a massive argument for it (being the best player in the world). Certainly best player in this country. He is in the form of his life. He was a pleasure to watch. The pass for the first goal was outstanding as well.

'He's such a top, top player. you don't appreciate it until you see all the little stuff off the ball. He's so strong as well. Technically he is unbelievable. He reminds me of Ronaldinho, he was freakishly strong.'

Reds boss Jurgen Klopp added: 'He is top. Who is better at this moment than him? That's clear. We don't have to talk about what (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi did for world football and how they were really dominant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bSb67_0cTQ9KmE00
Former Liverpool player McManaman heaped effusive praise on the Egyptian after the match
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RNeTL_0cTQ9KmE00
Fellow BT Sport pundit Joe Cole compared Salah to the skill of Brazilian legend Ronaldinho

'But in this moment it is clear that there is no one better than him. It was a super pass for the first goal and his goal was absolutely exceptional. He's in the mood to try things in the box and long may it continue.

'It's not since yesterday, he has been like that for a while. He's young enough to keep that shape a little bit longer. We need the boys in this kind of shape to achieve what we are dreaming of.'

Salah set up Sadio Mane for the opener, with his goal sandwiched between a marvellous hat-trick for strike partner Roberto Firmino on his return to the starting line-up.

But when asked if he was in the form of his career, the Egyptian declared: 'I don't know. Sometimes I don't have the luck to score goals but I am always trying 100% to help the team.

'I am confident at the moment, helping the team win points which is the most important thing.'

