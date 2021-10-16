CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa drops Week 7 hit film before matchup vs. Purdue

By Scott Schultz
saturdaytradition.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off a big win during their top-5 showdown with No. 7 Penn State, the Iowa Hawkeyes will host Purdue today at Kinnick Stadium. The risk of a let-down after the hard-fought 23-20 victory over the Nittany...

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

