In a new interview with Joshua Toomey of the "Talk Toomey" podcast, David Ellefson was asked if he has a copy of MEGADETH's upcoming album with his bass tracks on it before they were replaced following his exit from the band. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I don't, no, because it was all in sort of Dropbox and all that kind of stuff. You don't take anything out of there; you always leave it in there. That's the professional acumen. So, no, I do not. I don't have a copy…. They weren't mine to have. They belong to Universal Records. It's their property. They paid for it; it's their property."

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO