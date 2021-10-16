Stats from Auburn’s first half against Arkansas

Scoring

Auburn scored a touchdown on the first drive of the game on a 39-yard pass from Bo Nix to Ja’Varrius Johnson. Arkansas responded with a field goal on the ensuing drive to make it 7-3.

Auburn went on a nine-play, 65-yard drive for their second touchdown of the game, the drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown run from Tank Bigsby to put Auburn ahead 14-3.

Arkansas scored their first touchdown when K.J. Jefferson found Treylon Burks in the endzone to make it a 14-10 game heading into halftime.

Team Stats

Total yards: AU 199, ARK 230

Passing yards: AU 141, ARK 109

Rushing yards: AU 58, ARK 121

First downs: AU 10, ARK 16

Third downs: AU 2-5, ARK 6-10

Sacks: AU 1, ARK 0

Tackles for loss: AU 4, ARK 1

Penalties: AU 3-24, ARK 2-16

Individual Stats

Bo Nix: 12 of 14, 141 yards, one touchdown and one interception, 1 carry for 5 yards

Tank Bigsby: 11 carries for 45 yards and one touchdown, 1 catch for 10 yards

Jarquez Hunter: 4 carries for 8 yards

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 1 catch for 39 yards and a touchdown

Landen King: 2 catches for 23 yards

Shedrick Jackson: 2 catches for 21 yards

Luke Deal: 2 catches for 10 yards

John Samuel Shenker: 1 catch for 12 yards

Demetris Robertson: 1 catch for 10 yards

Kobe Hudson: 1 catch for 9 yards

Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 1 catch for 7 yards