Otabek Sattoriy's career as a video blogger began last year when authorities in ex-Soviet Uzbekistan bulldozed his family home. With plans to construct brand new apartments in its place, officials offered Sattoriy a fraction of his home's worth in compensation, sparking indignation and action. The 41-year-old quickly gained a loyal following with coverage of other forced evictions and videos blaming the authorities for high food prices, neglecting heating infrastructure and corruption at state companies. Sattoriy and other citizen journalists were emboldened by assurances from President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, who, after taking power in 2016 was undertaking reforms unthinkable under his predecessor, an infamous rights abuser in Central Asia.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO