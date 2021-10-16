Minecraft Dungeons to add seasonal adventures

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 — Mythic has begun and features medieval-style weapons, armour, vehicle skins, the entry of a new map, and more. If the recent Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview has you longing for some fresh new Halo content, then Season 8 in Halo: MCC might just scratch that itch. This season comes storming in on a noble steed with a medieval style and Mythic theme. As always, this season opens up another 100 tiers of items to work your way through, including techsuits, vehicle skins, back accessories, and new amour sets — all styled around the warriors of ages past. This focus on historical warriors and great deeds of courage that have been frozen in time certainly feels like a fitting end to the seasonal updates to Halo: MCC.
