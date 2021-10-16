Minecraft Dungeons to add seasonal adventures

The newly announced Dungeons & Dragons' adventure looks like it will address one of the longer-running mysteries in the world of Critical Role. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast announced it was releasing a full-length campaign adventure book set in the world of Exandria, titled Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep. The campaign will take players from the Wastes of Xhorhas to the desert city of Ank'Harel to the brand new plane of the Netherdeep, which is described as a mix between the Far Planes and an ocean. However, the adventure might also provide some answers about a lingering mystery not yet addressed in Critical Role - namely, the evil moon that hangs over Exandria. The description of Call of the Netherdeep directly references Ruidus, stating that "Above it all, the red moon of Ruidus watches, twisting the fates of those who have the power to shape the course of history."

