Video Games

Minecraft Dungeons to add seasonal adventures

By David Restrepo
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMinecraft Dungeons is getting a brand new progression system, which it is introducing through its new seasonal adventures. Cloudy Climb, the game’s first seasonal adventure, is coming this December. Progression during seasonal adventures nets unlocks such as flairs, skins, emotes, and pets. Each seasonal...

GeekTyrant

Enjoy This Exploration-Based DUNGEONS & DRAGONS Adventure from M.T. Black

If you need a new and intriguing adventure for your low-level Dungeons & Dragons. The Secret of Strangelight Hall from M.T. Black and Chance Dudinak. This adventure is focused on the exploration pillar of D&D which helps set it apart from many of the more combat-focused adventures out there. In the adventure, level 1-4 characters will explore an ancient mansion that’s full of mystery. While The Secret of Strangelight Hall is set in the world of Iskandar, you can easily adapt it to whatever setting your campaign is in.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons' New Adventure Book Might Finally Address Critical Role's Evil Moon

The newly announced Dungeons & Dragons' adventure looks like it will address one of the longer-running mysteries in the world of Critical Role. Earlier this week, Wizards of the Coast announced it was releasing a full-length campaign adventure book set in the world of Exandria, titled Critical Role: Call of the Netherdeep. The campaign will take players from the Wastes of Xhorhas to the desert city of Ank'Harel to the brand new plane of the Netherdeep, which is described as a mix between the Far Planes and an ocean. However, the adventure might also provide some answers about a lingering mystery not yet addressed in Critical Role - namely, the evil moon that hangs over Exandria. The description of Call of the Netherdeep directly references Ruidus, stating that "Above it all, the red moon of Ruidus watches, twisting the fates of those who have the power to shape the course of history."
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Dungeon Encounters Switch gameplay

Now that Dungeon Encounters has released on Switch, we have a good look at gameplay. Today’s video shows off 23 minutes of footage. For those that haven’t heard of Dungeon Encounters previously, check out the following overview:. An otherworldly labyrinth has suddenly appeared on the outskirts of a quiet town....
VIDEO GAMES
#Dungeon#Adventure#Pets#Xbox One#Nintendo Switch
trueachievements.com

Halo: MCC Season 8 — Mythic adds ancient warrior-styled armour

Halo: The Master Chief Collection Season 8 — Mythic has begun and features medieval-style weapons, armour, vehicle skins, the entry of a new map, and more. If the recent Halo Infinite multiplayer technical preview has you longing for some fresh new Halo content, then Season 8 in Halo: MCC might just scratch that itch. This season comes storming in on a noble steed with a medieval style and Mythic theme. As always, this season opens up another 100 tiers of items to work your way through, including techsuits, vehicle skins, back accessories, and new amour sets — all styled around the warriors of ages past. This focus on historical warriors and great deeds of courage that have been frozen in time certainly feels like a fitting end to the seasonal updates to Halo: MCC.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Minecraft Dungeons adds roguelikelike singleplayer mode this December

Minecraft Dungeons has finished telling its story through a number of DLCs that have released over the last year, but Mojang isn't done with the blocky Diablo-like just yet. They're introducing seasonal updates that they're calling Seasonal Adventures, adding progression systems, challenges and more - similar to the new Sea Of Thieves' Seasons. Season 1 will be called The Cloudy Climb, and it's coming this December.
VIDEO GAMES
gamespew.com

Dungeon Encounters Review

Dungeon Encounters proves that you don’t need a grand story and fancy visuals to create a compelling RPG. Released to very little fanfare from Square Enix last week, Dungeon Encounters is a dungeon-crawling RPG that sees players explore a labyrinthine map that feels a little like a board game. You’ll move from tile to tile, occasionally coming across events and combat encounters. Ultimately your goal is to get as far as possible, which you’ll do by equipping your party with the best weapons and equipment you can find. But it’s not easy; even when you think you’re unbeatable, it won’t be long until you encounter an enemy much stronger than you.
VIDEO GAMES
asapland.com

Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina : Will The Series End After Season 4?

Fans will be happy to know that another thrilling season is up and running of the most exciting and interesting series. The “Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina” is one of the most popular series to watch on Netflix. But to the fans’ demise, everyone surely worries about if season 4 is the end of the show. Find out all the details here.
TV SERIES
gamingonphone.com

Minecraft ‘The Wild Update’ adds a new biome, more mobs, and a spooky experience to the game

Minecraft Live 2021 just came to an end and it added a lot of new content into the game with information on the next major update, a mob vote, and more. “The Wild Update” is the successor to “Caves and Cliffs” and with it, it will be bringing new mobs, a new biome, and an adventure to Minecraft only meant for the bravest of players. This update also ties in with the 2nd part of the Caves and Cliffs update and sort of enhances it.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition Physical Release Listed By Retailers

It looks like Minecraft Dungeons fans will soon be able to own the entire game and its additional contents in one bundle soon!. Retail listings have revealed that a Switch physical edition of Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition will be launching for North America in late October 2021. This release of the dungeon-crawling action game will apparently include the base game along with its 6 additional expansions (Jungle Awakens, Creeping Winter, Howling Peaks, Flames of the Nether, Hidden Depths, and Echoing Void).
RETAIL
techraptor.net

Destiny 2 Dungeons Won't Be Included in The Witch Queen Season Pass

While excitement is building for next year's Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion, dungeons are quickly becoming an issue in the community. This is because the Destiny 2 dungeons will not be available to those who purchase the $39.99 Standard Edition. Instead, players have to buy the Deluxe Edition for $79.99 or a "separate access path" that will be added in the future. This was spotted by an eagle-eyed Redditor on the Destiny 2 subreddit and confirmed by Cozmo23, a Bungie Community Manager in this statement:
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

WoW Classic’s latest Season of Mastery beta update puts an end to powerleveling and tweaks dungeon enemies

It’s called the Season of Mastery, not the Season of Taking an Easy Ride to High Levels in Short Order, which is probably why WoW Classic’s latest update to the seasonal content’s beta has done away with powerleveling tactics altogether, as the game now awards significantly less XP to players who kill a creature while in a group with one or more players who are at a much higher level than the creature that was slain.
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

Bungie will charge standard edition Destiny 2 players for dungeons, on top of microtransactions and season passes

The move away from Activision was supposed to be a boon for Bungie, but it’s turned out to be a headache for some players. Over the years the team has moved into more aggressive monetization methods, amid a continued stream of constant “we’re listening” apology tours after half-backtracking on bad ideas. We just learned that Bungie is removing the entire Forsaken King expansion (one of the few bright spots in the early days of the game) on February 22, 2022, as part of its regularly scheduled vaulting program. Now we know that standard edition customers for the upcoming Witch Queen expansion won’t be getting access to the game’s dungeons. Yep, for the next expansion, Destiny 2 dungeons are premium content.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Square Enix, Bandai Namco, other companies are finally removing Denuvo DRM from their games

Denuvo DRM has been a thorn in PC gamers’ sides for many years. The anti-piracy software requires constant online verification (even for single-player games) and often causes performance dips because it eats up CPU resources while running its many checks. Good for publishers perhaps, but very bad for players. Thankfully, it’s finally being removed from a number of games.
VIDEO GAMES
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Minecraft

The charming, blocky 3D world of Minecraft has sparked the creativity of millions. This week on Gameplay, we’ll celebrate the original game’s intriguing music alongside scores written for its many spinoff titles. Let’s enjoy the music of Minecraft together!. Join us for this adventure Saturday evening at 8 p.m. The...
VIDEO GAMES

