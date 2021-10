When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. Where: Madison Square Garden, New York City. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). Game notes: The penultimate preseason game for Pistons takes place in legendary Madison Square Garden. Last time out, the Grizzlies blasted the Pistons 127-92 and for the Knicks they remain undefeated after beating the Washington Wizards in the first of two preseason matchups, 117-99. Killian Hayes made his preseason debut vs. Memphis but fans are still waiting on Cade Cunningham to see the floor for the first time in the 2021 preseason.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO