The day after taking the season opener against the Montreal Canadiens, the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their second game of the season, falling to the Ottawa Senators 3-2. Despite there being five goals in the game, the main storyline was without a doubt the goaltending performance from both teams. Earlier this week, I wrote a piece previewing the Senators and cited multiple times that while this team might not have the high-end talent yet, they will always play you hard. And tonight was a perfect example of that.

NHL ・ 9 DAYS AGO