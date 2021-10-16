CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Texans at Colts: What to watch for Sunday

By Mike Chappell
WANE 15
WANE 15
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39UDKl_0cTPqefX00


INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Houston Texans in Lucas Oil Stadium:

  • Kickoff: 1 p.m.
  • Broadcast: CBS4.

History lesson

The Colts have put themselves into chaser’s mode for the rest of the season, and it’s never easy digging out of a 1-4 hole. They’ve gotten off to a 1-4 start or worse start six previous times since 1984 and only reached the playoffs once.

Of course, that’s the reason for optimism. The aberrant season occurred in 2018, Frank Reich’s first as head coach. The Colts opened 1-5 before reeling off wins in nine of 10 to earn a wild-card berth.

Colts’ T.Y. Hilton: ‘I didn’t think I would be back’

In those six prior bad starts, they lost at least 13 games five times.

We should know in relatively short order whether the Colts are able to regain their balance. The next five weeks figure to be pivotal in the AFC South for Indy and the 3-2 Tennessee Titans.

After dealing with the Texans (1-4), the Colts are at San Francisco (2-3) and have a three-game home stand against the Titans, New York Jets (1-4) and Jacksonville (0-5). Tennessee is home against Buffalo (4-1) Monday night and Kansas City (2-3) before its rematch with the Colts. The Titans then visit the Los Angeles Rams (4-1) and home against the New Orleans Saints (3-2).

Bounce-back from D?

There was talk of the defense being elite and piling up 40 takeaways and being an unquestioned strength. That seems like so long ago, and after not having nearly enough answers for Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill and Lamar Jackson. Instead, coordinator Matt Eberflus’ group has underachieved during the first five weeks of the season and is coming off a colossal collapse in Monday’s night overtime loss at Baltimore.

The Ravens overcame a 22-3 third-quarter deficit by scoring TDs on their final four possessions – a fifth ended with Jackson’s fumble inside the 5-yard line – and piled up 523 yards. It marked the second-highest output allowed by an Eberflus-led defense since 2018, surpassed by the 542 yards amassed by Jameis Winston and Tampa Bay in ‘19.

Frank Reich: Colts can overcome ‘mess’ of 1-4 start

The defense should benefit from the return of rookie defensive end Kwity Paye and cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin and Xavier Rhodes. It also should benefit from facing a Texans offense led by rookie QB Davis Mills that ranks near the bottom in most meaningful categories: 29 th in yards (282.6), 29 th in yards per play (5.0), 28 th in rushing (79.8), 28 th in passing (202.8) and 29 th in scoring (17.8).

Mills will make his fourth start in place of injured Tyrod Taylor, and it’s been a roller coaster ride. He was awful in the 40-0 loss at Buffalo (11-of-21, 87 yards, four interceptions, a 23.4 rating) but solid in last week’s loss to New England (21-of-29, 312 yards, a 141.7 rating). Mills has been sacked 11 times in his three starts, and will be without starting tackles Laremy Tunsil (thumb) and Mark Cannon (back) and center Justin Britt (knee).

If the Colts’ D isn’t able to get well against the Texans, then when?

More from offense

Carson Wentz appears to be getting past his badly sprained right ankle and is coming off the best game of his career. In the loss to the Ravens, he passed for 402 yards and two touchdowns, and the Colts finished with 513 total yards. They ran the ball effectively (123 yards, 4.7 per attempt) and Wentz completed seven passes that gained at least 20 yards.

As we’ve said so many times: do it again. Build on last week and provide momentum for what needs to be sustained productivity.

The return of T.Y. Hilton not only should provide an emotion boost but an on-field spark as well. He’s fully capable of being a big-play threat, whether it’s on an occasional post or on a catch-and-run crossing pattern.

Colts activate T.Y. Hilton; ready for season debut vs. Texans

About that run game

We’re gradually seeing the Jonathan Taylor-led ground attack pick up steam. After averaging 103 yards and 4.0 yards per attempt in the first three games, it’s bounced things to 131 yards and 4.4 per carry over the last two.

Credit Taylor’s leading role (327 yards, 9 th in the NFL) and the complementary work of Nyheim Hines and Marlon Mack. The Texans have struggled against the run thus far, allowing averages of 134.8 yards per game (26 th ) and 4.4 yards per attempt (23 rd ). They’ve given up at least 156 yards on the ground twice in five games.

And the winner is

Colts 31, Texans 13. It’s obviously all 1-4 teams aren’t created equal, especially in the eyes of oddsmakers. They have the Colts a 10-point favorite.

We’re not getting into the betting game, but this is one Indy needs to go out and take control of from the outset. Get the lead, make life miserable for Davis and give the Texans no reason to believe they can pull the road upset.

Hilton told us he doesn’t believe the Colts are a bad football team. We tend to agree with him, but they’ve got to start proving it.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51 .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Colts vs. 49ers Week 7 prediction, odds, pick and more

The Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers will play in an inter-conference matchup on Sunday evening. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Colts-49ers prediction and pick. The Colts (2-4) and 49ers (2-3) will play on Sunday night, as both teams look to keep pace in...
NFL
Battle Red Blog

Quick Hits: Texans v. Colts

Rookie record holder Davis Mills and your Houston Texans take on the upended Indianapolis Colts this weekend. While the Colts nearly beat the Baltimore Ravens, the Texans are coming off their near upset of the New England Patriots. With both teams joking for the bottom of the worst division in football, this game should be of no interest to anyone outside the team’s fanbases.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Houston Chronicle

Texans: Looking ahead to Colts

Looking ahead to the Texans' next opponent, the Indianapolis Colts. 1. After an 0-3 start for the first time since 2011, the Colts won 27-17 at Miami. They’re back on the road Monday night at Baltimore. Defeating the Ravens will be a challenge because Baltimore has won three consecutive games after an overtime loss at Las Vegas in their opener. An upset at Baltimore would keep them close to Tennessee for first place in the AFC South and put them in position to reach .500 with a victory over the Texans.
NFL
chatsports.com

Colts’ Snap Counts, Week 6 vs. Texans

After a painful loss to the Baltimore Ravens last Monday night, the Indianapolis Colts earned their second win of the season by dominating the Houston Texans 31-3 Sunday afternoon. The team’s snap counts help to partially tell the story of how Indy was able to earn a much-needed win against...
NFL
NFL

'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Colts-Ravens

Autumn winds. Andy Reid impersonators. A Ravens victory celebration. These are a few of the things NFL fans have come to expect in the two Octobers since Lamar Jackson burst onto the scene in 2019. The former MVP QB is a perfect 7-0 in games played at this time of year, and enters Monday Night Football coming off one of the best passing performances of his career. How's that for momentum? The Colts, meanwhile, come into the matchup looking less like the 11-5 playoff team they were in 2020 and more like one that stumbled out the gate and has yet to get up. Another loss, even with their division going up in smoke around them, would do zero favors for their hopes of again reaching the postseason.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Reich
Person
Mike Chappell
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Carson Wentz
cbs4indy.com

Colts’ Kwity Paye on track to return vs. Texans

INDIANAPOLIS – Help is coming for the Indianapolis Colts’ lackluster pass rush. Rookie defensive end Kwity Paye expects to play Sunday when the Houston Texans visit Lucas oil Stadium. The team’s first-round draft pick has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury. Paye suffered the injury in the...
NFL
TexansDaily

Texans' Biggest Need Exposed Following Loss To Colts?

Maybe the Houston Texans won't win another game this season. That might be alright so long as the draft position is in their favor. The Texans need a No. 1 cornerback. They need someone who can win in coverage against the league's top targets and also be physical enough to play the run. Now more than ever, a bonafide shutdown cornerback is needed for teams to be successful.
NFL
nfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts QB Carson Wentz said there was some good to take away from the Colts’ loss to Baltimore. “Unfortunately, I have said that too many times this year — that there is good we can learn from,” Wentz said, via Pro Football Talk. “But, every week, it is a little better and a little better, and we have played some good teams. And so, for us, we cannot get caught up in the record or where we are at or how that looks. We just have to come out and try and go 1-0 every week and just keep learning from these little moments. Like, tonight, I mean this is a huge opportunity to show what we can do. And I thought we did a good job. Just not good enough.”
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Colts#Jets#Rams#American Football#The Indianapolis Colts#Indy#Titans#The New Orleans Saints
Yardbarker

Texans WRs at Colts: Change & Cleverness?

INDIANAPOLIS -- Texans rookie wide receiver Nico Collins is active Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts after being activated Saturday from injured reserve-designated for return. Collins missed three games with a shoulder injury before returning to practice this week. A third-round draft pick from Michigan, Collins has two receptions for 39...
NFL
Houston Chronicle

McClain: Three to watch for Texans

I don’t know about you, but there are three players I’d like to see more of when the Texans play at Indianapolis on Sunday. Based on their performances in the three-point loss to New England, I’m eager to see what receiver Chris Moore, tight end Antony Auclair and defensive end Jonathan Greenard can do against the Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.
NFL
Houston Chronicle

Texans at Colts: Houston Chronicle's staff predictions

The Houston Chronicle's NFL writers and columnists make their predictions for the Texans' Week 6 game against the Colts on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Colts 27, Texans 20 — The Colts have played a difficult schedule. Carson Wentz is playing well, and he ignites a seven-point victory. Brooks Kubena,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
dallassun.com

Colts, Texans get healthier while hurting for wins

Following a gut-wrenching loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night during which Indianapolis blew a 19-point, third-quarter lead, the Colts were in the market for good news. They received a dose when four-time Pro Bowl receiver T.Y. Hilton returned to the practice field for the first time since late...
NFL
Indianapolis Colts

2021 Colts Fantasy Preview: Colts vs. Texans, Week 6

(Weekly positional rankings from FanDuel. Ranks as of Saturday.) » Texans vs. QBs: 19th (20.1 FanDuel Fantasy Points/Game) Wentz set a career high with 402 yards in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens and now has had back-to-back games with passer ratings north of 115. The Texans enter Week 6 25th in the NFL in passing yards allowed per play (7.7), although Lovie Smith's defense is fifth with six interceptions this season.
NFL
TexansDaily

No Texans Turnaround: Colts Crush Houston, 31-3

The Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts entered Sunday's NFL Week 6 sporting the same cruddy 1-4 record. But as evidenced by the final score - Colts Texans - maybe the similarities end right there. Both clubs came in three games under .500 and two games behind Tennessee Titans in...
NFL
CBS Sports

Texans vs. Colts odds, picks, line, how to watch, live stream: Model reveals 2021 Week 6 NFL predictions

A divisional rivalry that has been dominated by one side will be renewed on Sunday as the Indianapolis Colts host the Houston Texans. Both squads are 1-4, but Indy has a 30-9 all-time record against its AFC South foe, with wins in five of the last six meetings. Even though the all-time series is lopsided, most games have been competitive. Thirteen of the last 14 regular-season games between the two have been decided by seven or fewer points.
NFL
WANE 15

WANE 15

1K+
Followers
752
Post
208K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy