CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Pennsylvania man, 35, is arrested after 'raping' a woman on a SEPTA train while other riders 'just watched and did nothing': Staff had to intervene and take him into custody

By Ronny Reyes For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A 35-year-old man was arrested for raping a woman on board a public train in northeast Philadelphia as other riders watched and did nothing to help the victim, police said.

Police identified Fiston Ngoy, of Philadelphia, through surveillance footage that caught him sexually assaulting a woman Wednesday night aboard a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) train towards the town of Upper Darby.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said that while there were other people on the train, it was ultimately a SEPTA employee who made the call to 911, which allowed officers to arrest Ngoy on the spot.

'It's disturbing that there were definitely people on the L, and no one intervened or did anything to help this woman out,' Bernhardt told NBC 10.

'I have no words for it. I just can't imagine seeing what you were seeing through your own eyes and seeing what this woman was going through that no one would step in and help her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P4vbX_0cTPqa8d00
Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said it was disturbing that no passengers called 911 as they witnessed the victim being raped
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECDGV_0cTPqa8d00
Fiston Ngoy was arrested for raping and assault a woman aboard a Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train on Wednesday night

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where she is being treated for her injuries following the assault.

The Upper Darby Police Department is reviewing the footage of the attack to determine who was there in order to interview them as witnesses.

SEPTA issued a statement following the assault, calling it a 'horrific act.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u35ND_0cTPqa8d00
The assault took place in Northeast Philadelphia aboard a SEPTA train

'The assault was observed by a SEPTA employee, who called 911, enabling SEPTA officers to respond immediately and apprehend the suspect in the act,' said SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch.

'There were other people on the train who witnessed this horrific act, and it may have been stopped sooner if a rider called 911. SEPTA urges anyone who observes a crime being committed or any dangerous situation occurring to report it. Anyone witnessing an emergency should immediately call 911.'

Ngoy was charged with rape and assault.

He remains in jail unable to post bail, NBC 10 reports.

Comments / 2

Related
San Angelo LIVE!

Man Arrested After Assaulting Teen In Her Own Home

ABILENE, TX –– A 20-year-old Abilene man is behind bars after allegedly sexually assaulting a child. According to authorities, the assault occurred on March 1st of last year when Jonathan Cox visited the home of the victim, a girl under the age of 17. Cox had been invited to play...
ABILENE, TX
KTLA

Penn. train riders who saw woman being raped but didn’t intervene likely won’t face charges: Prosecutors

Prosecutors pursuing the case against a man accused of raping a woman on a commuter train last week don’t anticipate charging fellow passengers for not intervening, a spokesperson for the suburban Philadelphia district attorney said. “It’s still an open investigation, but there is no expectation at this time that we will charge passengers,” said Margie […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Train riders held up phones as woman was raped, police say

A man charged with raping a woman on a commuter train just outside of Philadelphia harassed her for more than 40 minutes while multiple people held up their phones to seemingly record the assault without intervening, authorities said.More than two dozen train stops passed as the man harassed, groped and eventually raped the woman, the police chief for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority said at a news conference Monday.Police do not believe a single witness on the train dialed 911. They are investigating whether some bystanders filmed the assault.Both the man and woman got on the train at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
thecut.com

A Woman Was Raped on a Train While the Rest of the Car Watched

When a man raped a woman on a Pennsylvania train last week, a whole carful of people reportedly looked on without doing anything to help: Local police say none of the passengers attempted to intervene or called 911 during the roughly eight-minute attack. According to NBC 10 Philadelphia, it was a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority employee who walked into the situation, saw what was happening, and called the police. They arrested 35-year-old Fiston Ngoy, charging him with rape, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault without consent, and other related crimes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Septa#Philadelphia#Nbc
CBS Philly

EXCLUSIVE: Family Blames Philadelphia Police Officer After Woman Has Leg Amputated Following Crash

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A family is demanding answers after a crash involving a Philadelphia police cruiser and another vehicle left a woman in critical condition earlier this month.  Brenda Speaks, 58, of Nicetown-Tioga recently had her lower-leg amputated after her family said she sustained major damage to it from the crash that happened back on Oct. 1.  Security video provided to Eyewitness News by Speaks’ attorney shows the moments a woman is about to cross the intersection on W. Hunting Park Avenue near Schuyler Street, right in front of the 39th District Police headquarters, when her life changed forever. In the video, a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CrimeOnline

Commuter Train Rider RAPED, Other Passengers Did Nothing

Riders on a Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority train reportedly watched and did nothing as a man ripped the clothes off a woman and raped her Wednesday night. A SEPTA employee noticed the attack and called police, who met the train at the 69th Street Transportation Center and arrested Fiston M. Ngoy, 35, WPVI reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

253K+
Followers
3K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy