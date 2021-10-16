CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Pictured: David Cameron obsessive who burned down an elderly widow’s house after mistaking it for the ex-PM’s is detained under mental health act

By Katie Weston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A man who burned down an elderly widow's house after mistaking it for David Cameron's home was today detained under the mental health act.

Joseph Stead, 35, had intended to petrol bomb the ex-PM's home in the village of Dean, near Witney, Oxfordshire, but struck the house next door, a judge heard.

It is understood that Stead, a paranoid schizophrenic, had made homophobic allegations against Mr Cameron and printed out pictures of his home.

A judge at Oxford Crown Court ordered Stead to be detained in a secure psychiatric hospital under the Mental Health Act, saying that he was a risk to the public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10ETLu_0cTPoKzr00
Joseph Stead, 35, pictured outside Oxford Crown Court on Friday, where he was made subject to a hospital order

It was heard yesterday how obsessed Stead torched the wrong house, setting fire to an £800,000 farmhouse belonging to an 82-year-old woman - who had been staying at her son's house at the time - on March 9 last year.

He was stopped by the woman's son and grandson, while police later found searches for Mr Cameron on his computer.

Sentencing the arsonist to a Section 41 hospital order with restrictions, Judge Nigel Daly said: 'I consider there is a real risk that if he is released from hospital, if he is not under the day-to-day care of persons who can make sure he takes his medicine as appropriate, there would be a risk to the public of serious harm from him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07uVB2_0cTPoKzr00
Joseph Stead, 35, had intended to petrol bomb the ex-PM's home in the village of Dean, near Witney, Oxfordshire, but struck the house next door (pictured above), a judge heard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43FWIX_0cTPoKzr00
Checks on Stead's computer showed he had searched the internet for the village where former Conservative leader David Cameron (pictured in May this year) lived

Prosecutor Jonathan Stone said Stead had travelled from his home in Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, through Aylesbury and Oxford to the village of Dean, near Chipping Norton.

Checks on his computer showed he had searched the internet for the village where the former Conservative leader lived.

Mr Stone said that at around 10pm, Stead was seen in Dean swigging from bottles of alcohol. At 10.30pm he called the fire brigade, telling the call handler about a fire in the village. A neighbour also called 999.

A fire report found the blaze that gutted the house was started by a petrol bomb thrown through a downstairs window. The remains of a bottle of spirit and a petrol-soaked rag were discovered at the house.

In a victim impact statement, the owner - a widowed farmer's wife who had lived in the property since the 1960s - said the news had been broken by her daughter shortly after midnight.

Summing up her feelings when she heard of the fire, she said: 'Murderous, furious and shocked that anyone, regardless of their feelings, could do such a thing.'

The house had been valued at £800,000 before the fire, with the plot now only worth around half of that amount.

She had lost personal mementoes of her late husband in the blaze, as well as family photographs, her books and a collection of crocheted squares she hoped to make into blankets for her great-grandchildren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H0Zfi_0cTPoKzr00
The house had been valued at £800,000 before the fire, with the plot now only worth around half of that amount
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H9exf_0cTPoKzr00
A fire report found the blaze that gutted the house was started by a petrol bomb thrown through a window. The remains of a bottle of spirit and a petrol-soaked rag (above) were found

Judge Daly heard that Stead was arrested at the scene while making bizarre racist and homophobic comments about David Cameron.

The arsonist later told psychiatrists that he had gone to Dean after reading articles online. The fire was meant as a 'threat' to Mr Cameron, but he did not intend to cause him harm.

Stead, formerly of Wellingborough, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered. He had no previous convictions.

Mitigating, Graham Blower said his client had been receiving treatment for paranoid schizophrenia at a psychiatric unit since his arrest and was responding well to treatment. He had shown an insight into his behaviour.

Judge Daly commended Stead for taking the help he had been offered, but raised concerns about the potential for him to stop taking his medication if he were released into the community.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Sir David Amess: MP murder suspect detained under Terrorism Act

A man detained over the killing of MP Sir David Amess is Ali Harbi Ali, a 25-year-old Briton of Somali heritage, Whitehall officials have told the BBC. Police said the man was being held at a London police station under the Terrorism Act 2000 and officers had until 22 October to question him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Shropshire Star

Gun dealer who shot dead his wife to be detained in mental health hospital

Peter Hartshorne-Jones believed he had Covid-19 and complained his wife was not paying him enough attention. A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cameron
Person
Jonathan Stone
Daily Mail

Rhode Island babysitter called the police saying she found boy, 2, wandering near the highway - but cops discover she 'went to a party at the toddler's house and got tired of watching him'

A Rhode Island babysitter told cops she found a toddler wandering near a highway - kicking off a frantic multi-state search for the little boy's parents - in a ruse to get rid of the 2-year-old because she got tired of watching him after a night of partying at his mother's house, officials said.
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Fort Worth

“He is poisoning people with the Covid-19 vaccine,” Man kills brother, sister-in-law and family friend because they were vaccination supporters

The Covid-19 pandemic is shaking the world for more than a year and a half, leaving numerous death cases and health, social and financial consequences for people. And when the vaccines against the virus finally came out, false information and rumors started circulating about the ineffectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines despite the scientific evidence that they are safe and effective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Psychiatric Hospital#Oxford Crown Court#Chipping Norton#Conservative
Daily Mail

Serial killer nurse is facing execution after he was convicted of killing four patients for fun by injecting them with AIR after they underwent heart surgeries

A Texas nurse has been convicted of the serial killings of four patients after he injected them with air following heart surgeries, and now faces the death penalty. Jurors found William Davis, 37, of Hallsville, guilty of the horrific killings Tuesday. He was convicted of injecting air into the arteries...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Gun dealer, 52, who shot his solicitor wife dead while she lay in bed after becoming convinced he was ill with Covid is sentenced to at least eight years in a mental health hospital

A gun dealer who shot his wife dead while convinced he was ill with Covid-19 has been sentenced to be detained in a mental health hospital. Peter Hartshorne-Jones, 52, took a double-barrelled shotgun and twice shot his wife, Silke, a 42-year-old solicitor, at close range as she lay in bed in her pyjamas at their home in Barham in Suffolk.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MadameNoire

61-Year-Old Groom And His 18-Year-Old Bride Defend Their Marriage: ‘You Little Girls Are Jealous’

A 61-year-old man and his 18-year-old bride have been the talk of the town since news of their marriage went viral. Michael Haugabook tied the knot with his now-wife Deja Haugabook in September and it has caused outrage because not only is she much younger than him, but he allegedly also dated her mother. Haugabook has been present during her whole life and is also her godfather.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Needle spiking: What is it and why is it happening?

University students have been reporting an increasing number of spiking by injection incidents while in nightclubs and other nightlife venues across the UK.In recent weeks, reports of such incidents have emerged in Nottingham, Exeter, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Nottinghamshire Police are investigating 12 separate reports of young women and men being “spiked” in less than a month.Home secretary Priti Patel has asked police forces to urgently assess the scale of drink and needle spiking at nightclubs and parties, amid fears that women are being targeted by people injecting them with drugs on nights out.Here is everything we know about spiking...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

253K+
Followers
3K+
Post
111M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy