'We need to change something': Paul Pogba voices his frustration after Manchester United's defeat at Leicester piled the pressure on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and saw them lose more ground in the title race

By Lewis Steele
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's job as Manchester United manager is under increasing pressure after his star-studded team lost more ground in the title race with a humiliating 4-2 loss at Leicester on Saturday.

United were outplayed as they went three Premier League matches without a win and five points behind leaders Chelsea, ahead of matches against arch-rivals Liverpool and Manchester City in the coming weeks.

And midfielder Paul Pogba slammed the team's display after the match, admitting: 'We need to change something. We've been having these kinds of games for a long time and we haven't found the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xI9s2_0cTPoJ7800
Paul Pogba admitted that a below-par Manchester United deserved to lose against Leicester

'We concede easy goals, stupid goals. We need to be more mature and play with more experience. We need to find the right mentality and the right tactic. Stick with it and resolve the problem.'

He admitted: 'We deserved to lose. If we want to compete and to win the title, we have to win those games, even though they are hard.'

Despite the summer signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, the same problems are troubling United as they were convincingly beaten by a Leicester side who had won just twice before this weekend's clash.

They have dropped 38 points from winning positions under Solskjaer and have kept just 32 clean sheets - Manchester City have kept 54 in the same period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IT0gx_0cTPoJ7800
Jamie Vardy netted for the hosts, who had fought back from behind in an electric atmosphere

The loss ended a run of 29 unbeaten away matches for United and boss Solskjaer said: 'We've been solid away from home but today the goals we conceded were really disappointing.

'We need to be better. We did nothing to give us a right to win a game of football here and we deserved no points.

'Two set-piece goals, one goal 10 seconds after we equalised, and the first a gift. We were just not good enough, we didn't win the 50-50s, we didn't nick the ball in midfield to go forward.

'We were not good enough with and without the ball. You have to run, block and tackle and we didn't do that enough.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pxDoc_0cTPoJ7800
The pressure is building on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after United's trend of poor results continued

This was the start of a fixture list that will surely decide Solskjaer's future, with work to do to get out of their Champions League group, too, and they are already out of the League Cup.

They play Atalanta home and away either side of next Sunday's game with Liverpool at Old Trafford, before matches against Tottenham and Manchester City before the next international break.

'The games coming up are all hard, and Leicester away is just as hard,' added the United manager. 'We've got to dust ourselves off make sure that when we play again, that our minds are fresh.

'The players need to look themselves in the mirror, I've looked myself in the mirror. We prepared well for this game but key moments let us down.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gb01y_0cTPoJ7800
Pogba is keen to see a quick response from United, and believes they must be more 'mature'

Solskjaer also admitted his decision to start captain Harry Maguire was wrong.

The defender looked unfit and was at fault for Leicester's first goal when he was caught day-dreaming and lost possession.

'I pick the team,' he said. 'Harry showed no reaction and I hold my hand up if that does not work out. If we concede four, I probably made a bad decision.

'I'm not making excuses for the team I put out there, they are top footballers and we have not produced.'

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

