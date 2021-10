The foreign secretary says everything possible is being done to bring Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe home after she lost her most recent appeal in Iran – a setback that her husband described as a “wake-up call” for the government.Liz Truss said the Iranian decision was “an appalling continuation of the cruel ordeal” for the jailed Briton.“Instead of threatening to return Nazanin to prison, Iran must release her permanently so she can return home,” Ms Truss said. “We are doing all we can to help Nazanin get home to her young daughter and family and I will continue to press Iran on this...

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO