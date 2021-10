Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "Overall there were some very positive things about what we are doing but, once again, we don’t get anything. "It is tough to come here and get anything, but there were signs again that the team is motivated, and all their noses are pointed in the right direction. I like that, and the energy and the belief in what we are trying to achieve.

