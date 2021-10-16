Online Streaming Platform Market to Witness Revolutionary Growth by 2026 | Amazon.com, YouTube, Dacast, Vimeo

According to the new market research report "Isoflavones Market by Source (Soy, Red Clover), Application (Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Cosmetics, and Food & Beverages), Form (Powder and Liquid), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Isoflavones Market is estimated at USD 1.2 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2019 to 2025 to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025. The market is driven by the increasing incidences of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of cancer, technological advancements in the manufacturing of isoflavones, and the rapidly increasing geriatric population.

