Harvest: The Art of Deb Hauser at Borrelli's Chestnut Hill Gallery

phillyfunguide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur first art opening of 2021 is quickly approaching. Join us Saturday, October 16th starting at 5 on for an enjoyable evening of art, friends and a selection of wine...

phillyfunguide.com

Comments / 0

countytimes.com

Bantam colonial home morphs into contemporary art gallery

BANTAM — A colonial home built in 1755 has found a new life as a contemporary art gallery. Artur Matuszewski, owner of the new amArtHouse gallery, was born in Poland and emigrated to Manhattan where he studied fine art, eventually finding his calling in curating large art shows in New York and Europe.
VISUAL ART
local-pittsburgh.com

Fall Gallery Roundup from LOCAL’s Visual Arts Editor L.E. McCullough

SO MANY PITTSBURGH visual artists make Art rooted in the region’s history, especially its lesser-known People’s History. This Fall, several museums and galleries will celebrate local heritage and heritage-makers with a myriad of special events. § 95-year-old Kathleen Ferri first picked up a paintbrush when she was 58; she hasn’t...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Canton Repository

Louisville's Ahh Gallery presents Fall Art Show

LOUISVILLE – The Art and History Gallery (The Ahh Gallery), 120 E. Main St., will present its Fall Art Show opening/meet the artist event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, featuring art from Susan Gersh of Canton and Michaela “Micki” Dalpra, currently living in Vermont. Gersh was raised in Cortland,...
LOUISVILLE, OH
Times Union

Inside the tiniest art gallery in the Hudson Valley

After nearly 34 years of marriage, Tim Nuhn of Rhinebeck has a hard time coming up with gift ideas for his wife, artist Audrey Francis. But this past January, Francis offhandedly mentioned an article in the Washington Post about a “little gallery” in Seattle that gave Nuhn an idea for a Valentine’s Day present.
RHINEBECK, NY
Nogales International

Gallery: Arts festival in Patagonia

Patagonia’s fall art festival, now known as the Sky Islands Fall Artisan Market, returned last weekend, filling the town park with artisans, live entertainment, food vendors, a book sale and children’s activities. The festival, a three-plus-decade tradition in Patagonia, was back and drawing large crowds after a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
PATAGONIA, AZ
Journal

The art of Jane Liedman to be featured in 4 Pillars Gallery

NEW ULM — Jane Liedman’s World of Art exhibit is coming to the Grand’s 4 Pillars Gallery, Friday. Dozens of Liedman’s paintings will be on display starting Friday, Oct. 15 and will remain in the gallery through Friday, Nov. 12. Liedman died last year at the age of 98. In...
NEW ULM, MN
culturemap.com

Art for the People Gallery presents "FLOURISH" opening reception

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. "FLOURISH" is Art for the People’s new group exhibition with 40+ Austin emerging local and established artists who create art that is a contribution to a home & work space.
VISUAL ART
secondwavemedia.com

First-ever Harvest Art Fest is coming to Shepherd

This weekend will be the first of many Harvest Art Fests for Shepherd High School. After seeing success with the Artisan Row Makers Market at the annual Shepherd Maple Syrup Festival, Artisan Row Events co-organizers Dawn Vanneste and Mel Purdy approached Shepherd High School administration about organizing a fundraiser to benefit the Community Arts Support Team (CAST).
hudsonvalley360.com

Tivoli Art Gallery

OCTOBER 22 - NOVEMBER 14. Opening Reception, SATURDAY, OCTOBER 23, 5-7 p.m. LANDSCAPE / MINDSCAPE explores landscape from myriad perspectives. Landscape, whether from the aspects of nature and the earth or from an internalized perspective, the artist transforms the experience of place. Real, remembered or imagined, so much of the human condition and ones’ inner landscape is based on place. The metaphorical potential of the genre of landscape is vast and emotional as an abstract artwork can produce a feeling of landscape or of place. Join us at the Tivoli Artists Gallery to celebrate both objective and non-objective perspectives of Landscape.
TIVOLI, NY
phillyfunguide.com

Jon Redmond: No Particular Place To Go

Somerville Manning Gallery is delighted to present the solo exhibition of paintings, “Jon Redmond: No Particular Place to Go,” from October 22 – November 13, 2021. Redmond’s still life paintings and architectural works showcase the confidence of an artist intimately familiar with his subject matter while retaining a pure enchantment with light and form.
VISUAL ART
westliberty.edu

Book Art Opens Creative Arts Therapy Gallery

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va., Oct. 21, 2021 — West Liberty University’s Creative Arts Therapy Gallery is now exhibiting artwork created by the Crafts I & II class, entitled Book/Art. It is the first exhibition in the new gallery space located on the second floor of College Union. “Students were asked to...
WHEELING, WV
phillyfunguide.com

LAUREN MABRY | The Degree of Movement

Pentimenti Gallery is pleased to present a solo exhibition of the sculptural ceramic work of Lauren Mabry. This is the artist’s first solo exhibition at the gallery. Lauren Mabry’s newest work pushes the farthest boundaries of the physicality of form and material. Firing her kiln to the melting point of the lush, vibrant glazes she uses, Mabry transforms the material’s state of matter from solid to liquid to solid again. The work is both experimental and precisely calculated; the desired effect is only achieved within a narrow range of temperature possibilities. The Degree of Movement refers to the temperature at which the glaze morphs into a molten flow of gesture.
DESIGN
WOWT

Mayan art on display in MaMo’s mobile gallery

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s moveable art space, the MaMo Gallery, has opened the doors of its converted Mayflower trailer to the local Mayan community. Arte Maya was on display this weekend next to the Pop-Up Oasis at the corner of Leavenworth and 13th Street. It is scheduled for two more openings Saturday and Sunday, October 30 and 31, from 10:00 am to noon each day.
OMAHA, NE
visitbeloit.com

Gallery Talks at Beloit Art Center

Join us for Gallery Talks this Wednesday! Beloit Art Center invites you to join us for our upcoming Gallery Talks on Wednesday, October 13th. Gallery Talks are informal, free and open to the public. These discussions allow participants to engage directly with the works of art through talks led by the artist. It allows the viewer go behind-the-scenes and understand the art through the eyes of the artist. The first Gallery Talk will be held at NOON and will feature both October Artists, Photographer Steve Edwards of the Main Gallery and Painter Creswell D’Sylva, whose work is featured in the Bell Gallery. The second Gallery Talk is at 6:00 PM and is being hosted by the Beloit Art Center Photography Club as part of their monthly meeting. This talk will focus specifically on Steve Edwards photographic work. Steve will be discussing and answering questions about the images featured in the exhibit, and the different techniques he uses to communicate and make a connection with the viewer. Beloit Art Center Members and the community are encouraged to attend one or both talks, as the content will vary slightly at each event. For more information about Steve and Creswell, please continue reading. If you have any questions, please email info@beloitartcenter.com or call the Beloit Art Center gallery at 608-313-9083.
VISUAL ART
phillychitchat.com

Commonweal Art Gallery Opens In Philly

In the past few months people have been yearning to go out , and we here at Philly Chit Chat have been very busy photographing many of the hot and happening events. Thanks to team photographer Andre Flewellen for capturing the opening of Commonweal Art Gallery earlier this month. Let’s see who made left their leggings at home and came to check out this new art gallery.
VISUAL ART
phillyfunguide.com

Koresh Dance Company Celebrates 30 Years: TikVAH

Koresh Dance Company is celebrating 30 years! Artistic Director Ronen ‘Roni’ Koresh will present a celebratory program that combines the world premiere of TikVAH and highlights from the past, October 21-24 at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre. After a period of darkness for the performing arts industry, Koresh is thrilled to retake the stage and celebrate the Company’s longevity as a cornerstone in Philadelphia’s cultural community.
THEATER & DANCE
Hutchinson News

Through the faculty's eyes, Sterling College faculty art show at The Gallery

The Sterling College Art Center Gallery is filled with artwork not by students or visiting artists but by the faculty themselves. The Faculty Art Exhibition opened earlier in October and will run through Friday, Oct. 29. The Gallery, at the corner of Washington and Eighth Street in Sterling, is open from 8 a,m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and the same hours for homecoming Saturday, Oct. 16.
STERLING, KS

