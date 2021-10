Steelers’ WR JuJu Smith-Schuster will undergo surgery after dislocating his shoulder on Sunday, and according to reports will miss the remainder of the 2021 season. According to ESPN, “Smith-Schuster had his shoulder reduced last night after a dislocation that can often result in a labral tear. He was examined and had an MRI last night, at which point the decision was made that he needed surgery.” Smith-Schuster suffered the injury in Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos. He finishes the year with 15 receptions for 129 yards and no touchdowns.

NFL ・ 12 DAYS AGO