MLS

Atlanta United at Toronto FC: Match Thread and How to Watch

By Dirty South Soccer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a two week break for international play behind them, the Five Stripes journey back across the border tonight in a visit to Toronto...

atlutd.com

Atlanta United-New York Red Bulls Match Flexed To FS1

ATLANTA (Oct. 13, 2021) – Atlanta United’s match against New York Red Bulls on Wednesday, Nov. 3 has been picked up by FS1, Major League Soccer announced today. The match (7:30 p.m., FS1, FOX Deportes, Sports Radio 92-9 The Game, La Mejor) was originally scheduled to be broadcast on Bally Sports South. It will be the 14th nationally televised game for Atlanta United this season.
MLS
chatsports.com

Toronto FC Prediction League | Round 34 —Toronto FC v Atlanta United FC

Welcome to Week 34 of the Waking The Red Prediction League!. We are coming off another international window. I believe we have reached the home stretch of our competition. c. beaulieu is still top of the table, unchanged with a three point lead. The top 4 players are all within 5 points. Definitely all left to play for.
MLS
chatsports.com

Preview: Toronto FC look to continue hot stretch against desperate Atlanta United

TORONTO, CANADA—After a two-week international break, Toronto FC will look to pick up where they left off on Saturday evening when the Reds play host to Atlanta United at BMO Field. TFC enter Saturday’s match having won four out of their last five games in all competitions, including a run...
MLS
Gonzalo Pineda
atlutd.com

Atlanta United Announces Broadcast Changes for Oct. 20 match vs. NYCFC

ATLANTA – Atlanta United today announced a pair of changes to its upcoming broadcasts on Wednesday, Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC (7:30 p.m., Bally Sports South, 92-9 The Game, La Mejor). Mike Conti (play-by-play) will make his Atlanta United television debut, filling in for Kevin Egan and will be joined by Maurice Edu (analyst) and Jillian Sakovits (sideline/host). Coverage from Mercedes-Benz Stadium is scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m. with Atlanta United Live!
MLS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FC Tulsa knocks off Atlanta United 2, moves closer to playoff spot

TULSA – It took six minutes for a cagey match to turn into a rout. Three FC Tulsa goals from the 17′ to the 23′ minutes punctuated a 4-0 win over Atlanta United 2 on Wednesday night at ONEOK Field. It tied the club record for the fastest three goals scored in a match. A capping goal in the 90′ minute put an exclamation point on the biggest margin of victory yet this season as FC Tulsa inched within one point of a second consecutive USL Championship Playoffs berth.
MLS
atlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 drops season finale at FC Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (Oct. 20, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 dropped its 2021 season finale 4-0 at FC Tulsa on Wednesday night. ATL UTD 2 concludes the season with an 8-14-10 mark in the USL Championship Central Division. FC Tulsa came out on the attack from the opening whistle and scored...
MLS
The Spun

Sports Media World Reacts To Adrian Wojnarowski News

Adrian Wojnarowski is typically the one breaking the news. However, this week, a story surfaced about the longtime NBA insider. According to Ethan Strauss, a presentation of sorts has been sent to various sources around the league, documenting Wojnarowski’s social media dominance. Strauss, who used to work at ESPN, reports...
NBA
#Atlanta United#Toronto Fc#Eastern Conference#Mercedes Benz Stadium#Cf Montreal
chatsports.com

Jets at Sharks: Lines, how to watch & open thread

Sharks fans have been patiently waiting since Tuesday for the season to finally begin and it still feels like the opener sneaked up on me. We’re here. Every forward line has at least one player making their regular season debut for Team Teal. The netminding tandem is brand new. There are a lot of uncertainties about this roster.
NHL
Soccer
MLS
Sports
chatsports.com

How to Watch LA Galaxy vs. Portland Timbers: Odds, game thread

After a much-needed bye week, the LA Galaxy are back in action for the homestretch of the 2021 MLS regular season, when they host the Portland Timbers at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday. LA are now on a nine-game winless streak, but their last result was a 1-1 El...
MLS
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Scary Scene At Barclays Center

A pretty scary scene developed outside the home of the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon. Brooklyn is hosting Charlotte in its first home game of the 2021-22 regular season. The Nets, of course, are without star point guard Kyrie Irving, who is unvaccinated. New York City prohibits unvaccinated players from playing in home games and the Nets decided to rule Irving out for away games, too.
NBA
chatsports.com

Canadiens @ Sabres: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Streaming: ESPN+, NHL Live, RDS Direct, TSN Direct. We pick the best three comments from each game thread to feature in our Top Six Minutes articles which are published at the conclusion of the game. Be sure to share your best gif or analysis to become a star. The Montreal...
NHL
newyorkredbulls.com

Red Bulls – Atlanta United Match Picked Up by FS1 and FOX Deportes

HARRISON, N.J. (Wednesday, October 13, 2021) – Major League Soccer announced today flex scheduling updates for MLS Week 34, including the Red Bulls – Atlanta United match at Red Bull Arena moving to FS1 and FOX Deportes. Kickoff will remain at 7:30 p.m. ET. Both teams are aiming to move above the playoff line for a chance to compete in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
MLS
fcdallas.com

HOW TO WATCH: FC Dallas vs. Los Angeles FC | 10.20.21

The match will be also be streaming on ESPN+ in English and Spanish for viewers outside the DFW and FCDTV Network markets. (ESPN+ blackout restrictions apply)*. *FC Dallas is proud to partner with TXA21 and EstrellaTV 29 as the club’s official television home in the Dallas/Fort Worth market as well as affiliates throughout the FCDTV Network. As the club returns to play, matches will be televised in DFW on TXA21 and on KCPN (Amarillo) and KMYL (Lubbock). Fans and viewers in those markets who do not have access to a cable provider, can watch all matches are free via an antenna on TXA21, KCPN, KMYL and KTPN or stream on virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPD) such as YouTube TV and Hulu Live as well as on FCDallas.com/Stream.Fans outside of the DFW, Amarillo, and Lubbock markets, can watch them on ESPN+ ($5.99 a month). Except for those FC Dallas regular season matches that are televised nationally, all live, locally broadcast matches will be blacked out in DFW and in all FCDTV Network markets on ESPN+.
MLS

