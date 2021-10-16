Very wet dough : Brianna’s Pugliese

Strewn with smashed grapes, golden onions, BelGioioso Crescenza-Stracchino and Sharp Provolone cheeses, and peppery arugula, this autumnal flatbread is a cinch to make, thanks to store-bought pizza dough and simple yet impactful toppings. It’s inspired by grape focaccia, or schiacciata all’uva, that’s made in Tuscany during wine-grape harvest in the fall. The oven’s high heat not only ensures a crisp, golden crust, it also quickly caramelizes the grapes, rendering them soft, charred, and jammy-sweet in flavor. Smashing the grapes first not only boosts this caramelization process, it also helps the grapes adhere to the crust. BelGioioso’s Crescenza-Stracchino (a fresh, rindless, pleasantly tangy cheese that melts beautifully on top of flatbreads, pizzas, and sandwiches) and Sharp Provolone are the perfect counterparts to the roasted grapes. If you can’t find the Crescenza-Stracchino, BelGioioso Fresh Mozzarella cheese makes a fine substitute.
