Very wet dough : Brianna’s Pugliese

Oreo Dessert is the yardstick for all other desserts in my family. “Oh, this triple-tier chocolate cake covered in perfect buttercream is good and all...but it’s no Oreo Dessert." Or: “I ate the most amazing dessert at the most amazing restaurant last night...but it was no Oreo Dessert.” It’s not an Oreo cheesecake or sheet cake or trifle—it’s a layered ice cream dessert. It only requires six ingredients, one of which is store-bought ice cream cake. Sure, you could make your own ice cream, but that kind of defeats the purpose of this easy-peasy, no-bake ice cream cake. The only other ingredients you need to make it are Oreo cookies (of course), butter, German sweet chocolate, granulated sugar, and a can of evaporated milk.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO