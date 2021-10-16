Michael Keaton is back as Batman as he lends his voice to The Flash teaser... as Ezra Miller film is unveiled at DC Fandome

DC Fandome kicked off Saturday with some key glimpses at the comic book studios upcoming superhero films.

The event promises to give some behind-the-scenes looks and advance trailers for the studio's upcoming projects, including the highly anticipated Batman film starring Robert Pattinson.

But it was an older Batman, played by Michael Keaton, who first caused a storm at the virtual event when he was heard for the first time since his participation was reported in a teaser for the upcoming standalone film The Flash, starring Ezra Miller.

Batman returns: Michael Keaton, playing an older version of Batman, was heard for the first time in a mini-teaser for The Flash shared Saturday at DC Fandome

A sleepy-looking Miller appeared to introduce the clip in a denim vest and black T-shirt, while wearing round-frame glasses and a black choker.

'We wanted to show you a teaser, but we can't, because we don't have enough material to make the teaser yet,' he said, before calling the following clip a 'sneak peek.'

Miller and a friend are then seen out of costume as they explore a fog-covered mansion, which may be the iconic Wayne Manor, where Bruce Wayne lives.

'Tell me something. You can go anywhere you want, right?' says a husky voice that sounds like Keaton's on the soundtrack. 'Any timeline, any universe. Why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?'

First look: A sleepy-looking Miller appeared to introduce the clip in a denim vest and black T-shirt. 'We wanted to show you a teaser, but we can't, because we don't have enough material to make the teaser yet,' he said

Spooky: Miller and a friend are then seen out of costume as they explore a fog-covered mansion, which may be the iconic Wayne Manor, where Bruce Wayne lives

That voice: 'Tell me something. You can go anywhere you want, right?' says a husky voice that sounds like Keaton's on the soundtrack. 'Any timeline, any universe. Why do you want to stay and fight to save this one?'

Empty: As he speaks, Miller's character Barry Allen is seen walking through a seemingly abandoned suburban neighborhood

Surprise: He enters a house and walks up behind an unidentified woman and taps her on the shoulder, but the scene cuts before we see her face

As he speaks, Miller's character Barry Allen is seen walking through a seemingly abandoned suburban neighborhood.

He enters a house and walks up behind an unidentified woman and taps her on the shoulder, but the scene cuts before we see her face.

'You changed the future,' Keaton continues, as we see a broken Batman mask lying on the ground with a trail of blood near it.

Then Miller is seen in costume as the Flash as he explores some kind of warehouse like building.

Dark: 'You changed the future,' Keaton continues, as we see a broken Batman mask lying on the ground with a trail of blood near it

Full look: 'And you changed the past,' Keaton continues, as we see the Flash behind the waterfall entrance to the Bat Cave

Finally! The mini-teaser ends on the back of Batman's instantly recognizable mask, with its pointy ears, though Keaton's face isn't seen

'Are you in?' Miller asks before the clip ends on a humorous scene of him finding what appears to be the Batmobile underneath a tarp

Classic car: 'Holy s***!' he screams with delight as he pulls the tarp off, though it cuts to black before we see what's under it

'And you changed the past,' Keaton continues, as we see the Flash behind the waterfall entrance to the Bat Cave.

The mini-teaser ends on the back of Batman's instantly recognizable mask, with its pointy ears, though Keaton's face isn't seen.

'Are you in?' Miller asks before the clip ends on a humorous scene of him finding what appears to be the Batmobile underneath a tarp.

'Holy s***!' he screams with delight as he pulls the tarp off, though it cuts to black before we see what's under it.

First look: Dwayne Johnson was on hand Saturday at DC Fandom to reveal an early clip from his dark film Black Adam

Excited: 'I am so excited to be here and to talk to you about the man in black himself, Black Adam,' Johnson said before introducing a surprisingly violent introduction to the anti-hero

Dwayne Johnson was on hand at the virtual streaming event to reveal an early clip from his dark film Black Adam.

'I am so excited to be here and to talk to you about the man in black himself, Black Adam,' Johnson said before introducing a surprisingly violent introduction to the anti-hero.

The film's early scene began like a horror film, with two explorer's entering a cave shrouded in darkness.

But it's clear it's not a natural cavern, as it appears to be excavated and there's foreign writing carved into the walls and floor.

Suddenly, they see what looks like a crown floating in midair.

'He's out,' one of the two people says.

Spooky: The film's early scene began like a horror film, with two explorer's entering a cave shrouded in darkness

It begins: Suddenly, they see what looks like a crown floating in midair. 'He's out,' one of the two people says

A cloak-shrouded figure suddenly emerges from the inscribed stone and hunches down in place.

As he rises, armed men following the two explorers begin firing wildly at him, and one steps forward, but Black Adam (Johnson) grabs him by the neck and seems to suck the life out of him.

His skin is briefly shown covered in fast-appearing wrinkles and scars, before he's reduced to a dusty skeleton that breaks off from the skull in Black Adams hand and crashes to the ground in a splash of dust.

Other men with rifles begin firing wildly, but Black Adam just catches their bullets in his hand, while others bounce off his suit.

The clip ends abruptly after the introduction by showing off the title card with its recognizable lightning bolt.

Dark: A cloak-shrouded figure suddenly emerges from the inscribed stone and hunches down in place

Violent: As he rises, armed men following the two explorers begin firing wildly at him, and one steps forward, but Black Adam (Johnson) grabs him by the neck and seems to suck the life out of him

Skin and bones: His skin is briefly shown covered in fast-appearing wrinkles and scars, before he's reduced to a dusty skeleton that breaks off from the skull in Black Adams hand and crashes to the ground in a splash of dust

Brief: The clip ends abruptly after the introduction by showing off the title card with its recognizable lightning bolt

After the Black Adam first look, Grant Gustin, the star of the CW version of The Flash, unveiled his new costume for the upcoming eighth season.

Barry Allen's crimson suite features his character's iconic gold boots.

Gustin admitted he'd been hoping to step into the golden boots for a while, and he revealed that he'd soon be seen around Vancouver as he began filming the series again.

However, the show began filming again earlier this year, and he was seen just last month in his most up-to-date costume.

Jason Momoa was then featured in some behind-the-scenes footage from his upcoming sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, along with other cast and crew members.

'I apologize for the four-year wait,' he joked while filming an interview outdoors.

'I love this character and what he represents,' he adds.

The footage includes some playful, almost cartoonish footage of Momoa shooting a scene in a cave set with another actor in an old-fashioned diving suit.

Other scenes take place in an icy cavern.

The clip made a point to include footage of Amber Heard as Mera, as fans have wondered if she would be featured in the sequel due to the controversy over a defamation suit filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp after she accused him of domestic violence.

Aquaman's nemesis from the first film Black Manta, appears to be returning, as actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is shown training for a fight scene.

Behind the scenes: After the Black Adam first look, Jason Momoa was featured in some behind-the-scenes footage from his upcoming sequel Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom, along with other cast and crew members

On set: The footage includes some playful, almost cartoonish footage of Momoa shooting a scene in a cave set with another actor in an old-fashioned diving suit

The clip included footage of Amber Heard as Mera, as fans have wondered if she would be featured in the sequel due to the controversy over a defamation suit filed against her by her ex-husband Johnny Depp after she accused him of domestic violence

Next up was John Cena, who introduced some on-set footage from his upcoming HBO Max series Peacemaker, a spin-off for his Suicide Squad character.

Director James Gunn, who directed the film and created the spin-off series, is seen on set as he instructs Cena to thrust his hips forward whenever he fires his gun on set, which gets a laugh out of the actor and the crew.

He was also seen cracking up his costars during a humorous monologue.

'23andMe says I might be 26 percent a**hat,' he said in a perfect deadpan. 'I know my last name is Smith. That's a generic f***ing name. The reason it's Smith is because we came over as A**hats and I had to change it on Ellis Island.'

After the footage, Gunn advertised a 'never-before-seen first look at a Peacemaker teaser.'

First teaser: After the footage, Gunn advertised a 'never-before-seen first look at a Peacemaker teaser.' Cena is shown at the opening in a hospital gown as he speaks to a hospital custodian who had never heard of Peacemaker

Working on their aim: He's then seen in a forest as he and his sidekick Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) do target practice with guns and arrows

He'll take it: Peacemaker is hired to 'kill bad people' in exchange for staying out of prison, an opportunity he jumps at

Cena is shown at the opening in a hospital gown as he speaks to a hospital custodian who had never heard of Peacemaker.

'Get out of here, there's no superhero named Peacemaker,' he says with a laugh.

'Dude, I'm famous!' Peacemaker protests.

He's then seen in a forest as he and his sidekick Vigilante (Freddie Stroma) do target practice with guns and arrows.

Peacemaker is hired to 'kill bad people' in exchange for staying out of prison, an opportunity he jumps at.

New faces: Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks makes an appearance as Leota Adebayo, the show's co-lead

Comic relief: Steve Agee is also seen returning as John Economos, who was featured in the previous film

Orange Is The New Black star Danielle Brooks makes an appearance as Leota Adebayo, the show's co-lead.

Although she works behind the scenes with Peacemaker, she joins him in battle and shoots someone after he has already felled them with bullets.

'You don't have to shoot people after I've already killed them,' he says.

Steve Agee is also seen returning as John Economos, who was featured in the previous film.

During a ride in a delivery truck, Peacemaker is shown a senator's family that makes up his first target, though he thinks that one of the couple's children looks like a 'butt baby.'

'My older brother told there's two types of babies: one that comes out normal and then butt babies. Worse in every way. They come out of a woman's butt,' he says.

The clip ends with a bald eagle that has been following Peacemaker around and suddenly wraps its arms around him in a hug.

'Oh my God, he's hugging me. Dad, grab my phone! I don't want to move!' he shouts to his father (Robert Patrick) who is long gone.

Having a laugh: During a ride in a delivery truck, Peacemaker is shown a senator's family that makes up his first target, though he thinks that one of the couple's children looks like a 'butt baby.'

Ridiculous: 'My older brother told there's two types of babies: one that comes out normal and then butt babies. Worse in every way. They come out of a woman's butt,' he says

Cute: The clip ends with a bald eagle that has been following Peacemaker around and suddenly wraps its arms around him in a hug

Doesn't care: 'Oh my God, he's hugging me. Dad, grab my phone! I don't want to move!' he shouts to his father (Robert Patrick) who is long gone

DC fans got a special introduction to the new Batgirl when In The Heights star Leslie Grace dropped by for a segment.

'Ever step of this process I can't believe this is happening,' she gushed.

The directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah called making the film an 'honor and a privilege.'

They said the film had a 'broad casting' that involved seeing actresses in a broad range of ages and races, before they ultimately settled on Grace as the right woman for the part.

Grace said it was 'exciting to read for a female superhero' after so many stories focused on male superheroes.

She also joked that she was excited to get to have red hair, as the character is often depicted with flaming locks.

New star: DC fans got a special introduction to the new Batgirl when In The Heights star Leslie Grace dropped by for a segment. 'Ever step of this process I can't believe this is happening,' she gushed

Extended process: The directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah called making the film an 'honor and a privilege.' They said the film had a 'broad casting' that involved seeing actresses in a broad range of ages and races, before they ultimately settled on Grace

Change of pace: Grace said it was 'exciting to read for a female superhero' after so many stories focused on male superheroes

Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay made an appearance at DC Fandome alongside writer Roberto Patino to plug their upcoming limited series DMZ, which stars Rosario Dawson.

The story takes place in the future, during a 'civil war between the Free States of America and the United States of America,' according to Patino.

Eight years into the war, regional warlords are dictating the laws amid a desolate North America.

DuVernay said the story would focus on Dawson's character Alma Ortega, who is initially a medic.

A tattooed, well-muscled Benjamin Bratt was also pictured with Rosario as one of the local warlords.

Coming soon: Acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay made an appearance at DC Fandome alongside writer Roberto Patino to plug their upcoming limited series DMZ, which stars Rosario Dawson

Star power: Dawson stars as Alma Ortega, who is initially a medic and tries to navigate the desolate remains of the US

All-star cast: A tattooed, well-muscled Benjamin Bratt was also pictured with Rosario as one of the local warlords

The proceedings got back to DC's feature films with some behind-the-scenes footage from the lighthearted Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Asher Angel, who stars as the teenage version of Billy Batson, kicked off the segment, but as soon as he uttered the word 'Shazam' a lightning bolt struck him and star Zachary Levi emerged from the dust.

He stars as Billy's adult superhero alter ego, and he's joined in the sequel by new villains, the daughters of Atlas, played by Helen Mirren, Lucy Liu and Rachel Zegler, who stars in the upcoming West Side Story.

The clip also featured some computer-generated models of mythological beasts featured in the film, though they hadn't yet been animated.

Quick glimpse: Asher Angel and Zachary Levi (pictured), who both star as Billy Batson of Shazam, introduced some behind-the-scenes footage with the film's new villains

New baddies: Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren are joined by West Side Story star Rachel Zegler (not pictured) as the daughters of Atlas

Fierce: The clip also featured some computer-generated models of mythological beasts featured in the film, though they hadn't yet been animated

Leading ladies: Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins also made a virtual appearance with Lynda Carter, who starred as Wonder Woman in the television series from the mid-to-late 1970s

Jenkins revealed that she was already working on a third Wonder Woman movie, with Gal Gadot returning as the iconic hero. 'Gal is so so bummed not to be here…but we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up'

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins also made a virtual appearance with Lynda Carter, who starred as Wonder Woman in the television series from the mid-to-late 1970s.

During their short chat, Jenkins revealed that she was already hard at work on a third Wonder Woman movie, with Gal Gadot returning as the iconic hero.

'We’re super excited about Wonder Woman 3,' the director gushed. 'And Gal is so so bummed not to be here…but we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up.'

Jenkins, who's also writing the next entry, has previously said the third film in the series will likely be her final with the franchise.

Fans of the highly anticipated DC Comics film The Batman got their most detailed look to date at the Caped Crusader's relationship with Catwoman in a new trailer released Saturday at DC Fandome

Grabbing a cup of coffee: Dano is the first figure shown, as he sits hunched over a cup of coffee at a late-night diner. As the camera slowly pushes in toward the diner, a SWAT team creeps up in the pouring rain to arrest him

Fans of the highly anticipated DC Comics film The Batman got their most detailed look to date at the Caped Crusader's relationship with Catwoman in a new trailer released later in the program.

The clip features more dialogue scenes with Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman than previous clips and gives a hint at the flirtatious interactions between him and Selina Kyle/Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz).

Colin Farrell's scarred, gruff update on the Penguin was also featured in a fiery car chase with Batman, while Paul Dano seemed to have fashioned his villain The Riddler after a serial killer in his disturbing scenes.

Dano is the first figure shown, as he sits hunched over a cup of coffee at a late-night diner.

As the camera slowly pushes in toward the diner, a SWAT team creeps up in the pouring rain to arrest him.

His character, named Edward Nashton in this version of the story, raises his hands slowly before the police grab him and take him away.

The wandering camera continues moving and pans down to the coffee, which has a head of foam and a creamy question mark drawn on top.

Taking his time: His character, named Edward Nashton in this version of the story, raises his hands slowly before the police grab him and take him away

The Riddler: The wandering camera continues moving and pans down to the coffee, which has a head of foam and a creamy question mark drawn on top

Gotham seems to be under attack from a roving gang of men in skull-like corpse paint.

They seen taking over a train car, but then Batman rises up in front of a group of them to do battle.

Pattinson's voice, less gruff than past Batman actors, is heard on the soundtrack.

'Fear is a tool,' he says ominously in voiceover as he begins to fight the gang.

'When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning,' he says of the Bat Signal.

During the brutal fight, one gangster shoots at Batman, and even though the bullet appears to bounce off his suit, it infuriates him and he smashes the man against a pole and begins to electrocute him.

Ready for action: Gotham seems to be under attack from a roving gang of men in skull-like corpse paint. They seen taking over a train car

Big mistake: Then Batman rises up in front of a group of them to do battle

Pattinson's voice, less gruff than past Batman actors, is heard on the soundtrack. 'Fear is a tool,' he says ominously in voiceover as he begins to fight the gang

Beware: 'When that light hits the sky, it's not just a call. It's a warning,' he says of the Bat Signal

Loosing his cool: During the brutal fight, one gangster shoots at Batman, and even though the bullet appears to bounce off his suit, it infuriates him and he smashes the man against a pole and begins to electrocute him

The action shifts to a prison visitation room, where The Riddler is in a prison jumpsuit, though it cuts away before his face is shown.

'I've been trying to reach you,' he says in a sinister rasp.

'What have you done?!' Batman screams from the other side of the reinforced glass as he slams his gloved fist against it.

Pattinson's then seen out of his suit for the first time in the trailer as he appears to stand in front of a crowd of photographers outside a courthouse.

He turns his attention to a high-heeled patent leather boot stepping out of a car, which belongs to Selina Kyle (Kravitz).

'I can take care of myself,' she says in a smoky voice as she leans in to caress Pattinson's character in a follow-up scene from a high-rise building.

Face to face: The action shifts to a prison visitation room, where The Riddler is in a prison jumpsuit. 'I've been trying to reach you,' he says in a sinister rasp

Furious: 'What have you done?!' Batman screams from the other side of the reinforced glass as he slams his gloved fist against it

Street clothes: Pattinson's then seen out of his suit for the first time in the trailer as he appears to stand in front of a crowd of photographers outside a courthouse

Way to make an entrance: He turns his attention to a high-heeled patent leather boot stepping out of a car, which belongs to Selina Kyle (Kravitz)

Self-sufficient: 'I can take care of myself,' she says in a smoky voice as she leans in to caress Pattinson's character in a follow-up scene from a high-rise building

We also get a quick glance of Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne's butler and right-hand man Alfred Pennyworth.

'If this continues, it won't be long before you've nothing left,' he warns.

But Bruce seems to have a self-destructive streak.

'I don't care what happens to me,' he replies, showing his eyes blackened after wearing his suit.

He's then seen with Selina again as they share another intimate scene.

'It's only going to get worse for you,' she tells him.

Ominous: We also get a quick glance of Andy Serkis as Bruce Wayne's butler and right-hand man Alfred Pennyworth. 'If this continues, it won't be long before you've nothing left,' he warns

Cavalier: But Bruce seems to have a self-destructive streak. 'I don't care what happens to me,' he replies, showing his eyes blackened after wearing his suit

All downhill from here: He's then seen with Selina again as they share another intimate scene. 'It's only going to get worse for you,' she tells him

Colin Farrell, wearing extensive padding and prosthetics to give him a scarred visage, has been scene in brief glimpses throughout the trailer, but now he has his first interaction with Batman as Oswald Cobblepot, or Penguin.

'Whoa, take it easy sweetheart!' he says, using an Italian–American accent.

He appears to be dressed in a stylish suit, but Farrell is completely unrecognizable under the makeup and with his hair thinning.

Amid their meeting, Batman shows off his hand-to-hand combat skills as he demolishes a squad of Cobblepot's men.

Sinister: Colin Farrell, wearing extensive padding and prosthetics to give him a scarred visage, has been scene in brief glimpses throughout the trailer, but now he has his first interaction with Batman

New look: 'Whoa, take it easy sweetheart!' he says, using an Italian–American accent. He appears to be dressed in a stylish suit, but Farrell is completely unrecognizable under the makeup and with his hair thinning

Fistfight: Amid their meeting, Batman shows off his hand-to-hand combat skills as he demolishes a squad of Cobblepot's men

Meanwhile, Catwoman appears to be on a mission of her own.

Kravitz is first seen wearing a shoulder-lenth straight wig, and then she changes into a scarlet bob as she walks through what looks like a nightclub.

'Maybe we're not so different,' she says to Batman via voiceover.

The strength of the Caped Crusader's armor is then shown as he walks through a spray of bullets, none of which seem to make it through his armor.

'I'm vengeance,' he says over the bodies of the fallen gunmen after taking them down.

New looks: Meanwhile, Catwoman appears to be on a mission of her own. Kravitz is first seen wearing a shoulder-lenth straight wig, and then she changes into a scarlet bob as she walks through what looks like a nightclub

Something in common: 'Maybe we're not so different,' she says to Batman via voiceover

Bullet spattered: The strength of the Caped Crusader's armor is then shown as he walks through a spray of bullets, none of which seem to make it through his armor

The Riddler reappears on a TV screen, where we see him for the first time in his mask, which incorporates his glasses.

But it's Farrell as Penguin who gets the final showdown with Batman in the trailer.

He's seen behind the wheel as he races away from Pattinson, who's driving a Batmobile that looks more like a classic muscle car that past models.

'I got you!' he cheers as he drives away from a fireball, which appears to be from Batman crashing.

But then his car flies through the flames and rams Penguins vehicle, flipping him over and leaving him trapped upside down.

The final image is of Pattinson's character strolling up to him, backlit by fire.

New look: The Riddler reappears on a TV screen, where we see him for the first time in his mask, which incorporates his glasses

High-speed chase: Farrell is seen behind the wheel as he races away from Pattinson, who's driving a Batmobile that looks more like a classic muscle car that past models. 'I got you!' he cheers as he drives away from a fireball, which appears to be from Batman crashing

Taken down: But then his car flies through the flames and rams Penguins vehicle, flipping him over and leaving him trapped upside down

Dramatic finale: The final image is of Pattinson's character strolling up to him, backlit by fire

The first trailer for The Batman was unveiled more than a year ago at DC Fandome in August 2020.

The story appears to be set within Bruce Wayne's second year of crime fighting as Batman, when he's not as experienced as later versions of the character but his arsenal is fully developed.

Filling out the main cast will be Jeffrey Wright who plays James Gordon, though he'll later be promoted to commissioner of the police force.

Matt Reeves, who directed the most recent Planet Of The Apes films, will be helming the project from a script he wrote with Peter Craig (Ben Affleck's The Town) and Mattson Tomlin (Project Power) with Reeves and Dylan Clark producing.

The film is currently expected to be released on March 4, 2022.