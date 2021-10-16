CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Woman, in her 40s, is grabbed from outside Co-op and bundled into a car before managing to escape – as police arrest suspect, 37, on suspicion of kidnap

A middle-aged woman was 'kidnapped' from outside a supermarket in Reading last Sunday and bundled into a car before managing to escape.

The victim, who is in her 40s, was 'dragged from one vehicle to another' outside the Co-op store on Whitley Wood Road at around 4.30pm on October 10, but escaped half a mile down the road when the car slowed down in traffic.

A man, 37, from Plymouth, was later arrested on suspicion of kidnap.

A middle-aged woman, in her 40s, was 'kidnapped' from outside the Co-op store on Whitley Wood Road (pictured) in Reading last Sunday but escaped when the car slowed down in traffic

Police said she was driven off but was able to get out of the car uninjured about half a mile later near a Sainsbury's store in Shinfield Road.

She fled from the scene and called the police who swopped on the area and a man was later arrested.

He was detained on suspicion of kidnap and released pending further investigation.

A spokesman for Thames Valley Police said today: 'Officers are appealing for witnesses to a kidnapping in Reading.

'The incident happened between 4.15pm and 4.35pm last Sunday when a woman was dragged from one vehicle to another outside the Co-op store on Whitley Wood Road. She was then driven away and managed to get out of the vehicle outside Sainsbury's in Shinfield Road.

'The woman, aged in her 40s, was uninjured. A man, aged 37 years, from Plymouth, has been arrested on suspicion of kidnap and released on bail until November 7.'

Police said the victim was 'dragged from one vehicle to another' before she driven off and a man, 37, from Plymouth, was arrested on suspicion of kidnap

Investigating officer Detective Constable Benjamin Rimmer based at Reading police station, said: 'I realise this will be a distressing incident for people in the local area.

'We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

'To help with the investigation we would like to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around this time.

'We would also like to speak to anyone who either witnessed or has dash-cam footage in which a car was driving dangerously or had the passenger door open.'

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Thames Valley Police on their non-emergency number 101 or make a report online using the reference number 43210456937.

The public can also submit an anonymous tip by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

