Texas deputy is shot dead and 2 other cops are wounded in 'ambush attack' while working 'police-related extra jobs' outside Houston nightclub

By Matt Mcnulty For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A Texas cop was shot dead and two other deputies were wounded during an 'ambush attack' outside of a Houston nightclub early Saturday morning, police officials said.

'We believe they were ambushed, shot from behind,' said James Jones, executive assistant chief of the Houston Police Department.

'This is a terrible time,' Jones added.

None of the three shot cops were identified as of Saturday afternoon.

The Harris County deputies were working 'police-related extra jobs' as security for the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge in northern Houston, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGuRi_0cTPg5YX00
Around 2:25 am on Saturday, authorities say the officers were ambushed outside of the nightclub along the North Freeway
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ewHPi_0cTPg5YX00
The deputies, who work out of Harris County, were working 'police-related extra jobs' as security for the 45 Norte Bar and Lounge in northern Houston
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ryVT_0cTPg5YX00
Pictured: the inside of 45 Norte Bar and Lounge in northern Houston, where the officers were ambushed while checking a disturbance while working security 

The three had gone outside to check on a disturbance around 2:25am when they were shot while trying to detain a suspect along the North Freeway, Jones said.

One deputy was killed at the scene, with a second being shot in the back, requiring emergency surgery early Saturday morning. The third was shot in the foot and was awaiting surgery.

'Turns out it may have been a robbery that they were intervening in,' Jones said, adding it wasn't clear whether or not they were able to return fire.

The suspect is believed to be a young Hispanic male, officials said.

At least one 'person of interest' was detained by police at the scene, however, Jones did not immediately state whether it was a suspect or a witness.

'There are a lot of unknowns at this point,' Jones said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCwp0_0cTPg5YX00
'It's probably one of the hardest things I've done in my career,' Constable Mark Herman said in a press conference on Saturday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j4C13_0cTPg5YX00
One deputy was killed at the scene, with a second being shot in the back, requiring emergency surgery early Saturday morning - immediately after the fatal ambush
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B7yaS_0cTPg5YX00
The three had gone outside to check on a disturbance when they were shot while trying to detain a suspect

'I left my third deputy, who is deceased, here in the hospital,' said an emotional Mark Herman, the Harris County Precinct 4 chief.

'It's probably one of the hardest things I've done in my career.'

Herman described the incident as a 'tough time for Precinct 4,' at an early-morning press conference.

'I've got a dad there, I’ve got a wife there, and they’ve got a deceased son and husband.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KXa66_0cTPg5YX00
The suspect is believed to be a young Hispanic male. At least one 'person of interest' was detained by police at the scene. Police did not state whether it was a suspect or a witness
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z7WQC_0cTPg5YX00
Officers investigate the scene where three Texas deputy constables were 'ambushed' in an attack and shot at, injuring two and killing one early Saturday morning

While the two surviving deputies are expected to pull through, Herman said 'this incident's going to affect them for the rest of their lives.'

'We hope to have a suspect in custody soon. I hope for swift and quick justice for that individual because he ambushed my deputies,' Herman said.

'It never gets any easier,' executive assistant chief of the Houston Police Department James Jones said,

Jones added that Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was not on the scene due to him being in Washington DC for National Police Weekend, where the names of seven Houston officers who died in the line of duty will be added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial, the New York Post reported.

An investigation into the fatal ambush shooting remains ongoing, according to authorities.

