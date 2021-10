Dwayne Johnson blessed fans with an electrifying first look at the upcoming ‘Black Adam’ during DC FanDome. This movie is going to be all kinds of epic. Dwayne Johnson helped kick off DC FanDome with an exciting teaser of his new movie Black Adam. The actor noted that this has always been a “passion project” for him. He also said he was “born to be Black Adam.” When The Rock is passionate about something, you know it’s going to be next-level great.

