The 10 Most Horrifying True Crime Episodes to Watch on Discovery Plus

There are quite a few tragic deaths on TV to talk about, but there are definitely some that are far more tragic than others thanks to the situations they occurred in and the investment that a lot of people had in the characters that met their end, whether it was expected or not. It’s easy to admit that some of the deaths on this list were hard for a lot of people to take, but some of them were expected, even if they were just as tragic as could be. There might be a lot that people feel have been missed, but these are ten of those that we believe are among the saddest given that they created a massive impact within the fanbase and, as one should be able to tell, managed to resonate with a lot of people in one way or another. The death of a favored character is never easy for a fan to take, but at times it’s quite necessary for a story to continue, or it’s a fitting end to a tale that might have come to a point that the writers intended. Here are ten of the most tragic TV deaths in the last 20 years.

