Premier League

Leicester City 4-2 Manchester United: Solskjaer reaction

By BBC Sport
BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaking to BBC Match of the Day: "We started well. Mason [Greenwood] scored a fantastic goal. You look at the spaces we create and with a bit more care we’d have got the second one....

www.bbc.com

Related
chatsports.com

Anthony Martial misses out on Leicester trip after Manchester United star picks up injury while away with France, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has explained that an injury picked up by Anthony Martial while away on international duty has ruled him out of Man United's trip to Leicester. Solskjaer has made five changes from the side that were held 1-1 by Everton before the break, with Cristiano Ronaldo brought back into the line-up having been named on the bench against the Toffees.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leicester 4-2 Manchester United: Red Devils crumple to see their 29-GAME away unbeaten run ended as Jamie Vardy and Patson Daka strike late to pile the pressure on boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United played with the insouciance and the nonchalance of champions at the King Power Stadium this afternoon. The only problem is that they are not champions. Nor are they likely to be champions any time soon. Leicester City played some brilliant football in a barnstorming 4-2 victory but this...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Gunnar#Bbc Match#The Premier League
The Independent

Gary Neville: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United coaches ‘have to take blame’ for Liverpool thrashing

Gary Neville has questioned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s tactical decisions in Manchester United’s 5-0 thrashing by rivals Liverpool on Sunday.United were torn apart at Old Trafford, with Mohamed Salah scoring a hat-trick after goals from Naby Keita and Diogo Jota. A miserable afternoon for United also saw Paul Pogba, who came on at half-time, shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge on Keita.The result leaves United seventh in the Premier League, while Liverpool moved up to second place – just one point behind leaders Chelsea.Neville, a former teammate of Solskjaer at United, has come under fire in recent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, says Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says, on current form, Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world after the Egyptian shone in Saturday's 5-0 win over Watford. After scoring one of the most memorable goals of recent years in the draw with Manchester City two weeks ago, Salah was at it again at Vicarage Road, scoring a breathtaking effort and setting up two other goals in the 5-0 win over Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

David Moyes not getting carried away with European form after West Ham beat Genk

David Moyes called for West Ham to keep calm and carry on as their European conquest gathered pace.The Hammers continued their cruise through the continent with a thumping 3-0 win over Belgian side Genk Goals from Craig Dawson, Issa Diop and Jarrod Bowen made it three wins out of three for the Hammers in their maiden Europa League group campaign and kept them firmly on course for the knockout stages.West Ham are already six points clear at the top of Group H and could even secure qualification as group winners in their next match, in Genk in a fortnight, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Sports
inquirer.com

Soccer on TV: Leicester City-Manchester United and a Bundesliga first-place battle bring European club soccer back to action

Saturday, 10 a.m. (USA Network, Universo) Leicester has endured a wobbly start to the Premier League season, with recent ties against lowly Crystal Palace (owned by the Sixers’ Josh Harris) and Burnley. The Foxes have the talent to get back on track in $33 million striker Patson Daka (a former teammate of Brenden Aaronson at Red Bull Salzburg) and midfielders Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, and Youri Tielemans.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Leicester City vs. Manchester United: Premier League live stream, TV channel, watch online, odds, start time

Leicester welcome Manchester United to the King Power Stadium on Saturday with both sides looking for momentum after a somewhat disappointing start to the Premier League season. Though the visitors start the weekend in fourth position, they have made heavy weather of their games across all competitions and will be looking for an all-too-rare blend of performance and result on their travels.
PREMIER LEAGUE
740thefan.com

Soccer-Leicester storm back to sink Man United 4-2 in thriller

LEICESTER, England (Reuters) -Leicester City fired on all cylinders late on to beat Manchester United 4-2 at home in the Premier League on Saturday, ending a four-match winless run and piling more pressure on visiting manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The result also ended United’s record 29-game unbeaten away run in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has posted a message to our fans following Saturday’s 4-2 defeat to Leicester City.

The Academy graduate was named in the squad for the first time this season, after missing the start of the campaign while recovering from shoulder surgery. Marcus entered the action as a second-half substitute and quickly scored his first goal of 2021/22, latching onto a pass from Victor Lindelof to calmly finish past Kasper Schmeichel.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

El Clasico headlines weekend of huge rivalries in La Liga, Serie A and beyond

It’s fair to say Sunday is a sit-down-and-strap-in kind of day in the world of European football - even without considering the Premier League’s big clash.While Manchester United against Liverpool is a huge rivalry which always bears watching, the same can be said of a huge number of fixtures around the continent’s top leagues, where some of the first meetings of the season will take place between teams expected to fight for the title.La Liga takes centre-stage because of the notoriety of El Clasico, but far beyond the borders of Catalunya, similarly anticipated match-ups can be found in Serie A,...
UEFA
chatsports.com

Gary Neville criticises Manchester United as he insists 'they are nowhere near good enough' following defeat to Leicester and warns 'the pressure will build' on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Gary Neville has launched a stinging criticism of Manchester United as he claimed that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side 'are nowhere near good enough'. United were beaten 4-2 by Leicester on Saturday, with Neville lamenting the lack of organisation in the team and their inability to cope against any 'half decent' team.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Leicester 4-2 Man United: Player ratings

NOTE: (7 indicates an acceptable performance) Far more assured and display from the captain. A few standard decent saves although the one great save he made technically didn’t count due to the offside flag. His passing was much more accurate although still on occasions he could have released it earlier and obviously he kicked one straight out of play. Not much he could have done on the goals.
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Leicester City vs Manchester United BetKing Tips: Latest odds, team news, preview and predictions

The Foxes - winless in four Premier League games - will host the Red Devils as the local competition returns after the international break. On Saturday at the King Power Stadium and for a Premier League duel, Leicester City will be looking to win three consecutive meetings against Manchester United in all competitions for the first time since November 1901.
PREMIER LEAGUE

