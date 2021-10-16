CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ASEAN excludes Myanmar junta leader from summit in rare move

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANDAR SERI BEGAWAN (Reuters) -Southeast Asian countries will invite a non-political representative from Myanmar to a regional summit this month, delivering an unprecedented snub to the military leader who led a coup against an elected civilian government in February. The decision taken by foreign ministers from the Association of...

