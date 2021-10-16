CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden addresses families of fallen law enforcement: ‘You’ve suffered an enormous loss’

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden honored the 491 law enforcement officers who died in...

Biden attends memorial service honoring U.S. law enforcement officers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden spoke to hundreds of uniformed officers at a memorial service on Saturday to honor law enforcement officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. The event, which took place in front of the Capitol with guests including FBI Director Christopher Wray, Homeland Security...
Biden honors fallen officers as infrastructure negotiations continue

President Biden paid tribute to fallen officers at an annual memorial in D.C. on Saturday, specifically acknowledging the pain the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol caused in the law enforcement community. The president is still trying to push his “Build Back Better” agenda, with Bernie Sanders writing an op-ed in West Virginia’s largest newspaper urging Sen. Manchin to get on board. NBC News’ Monica Alba reports for Sunday TODAY.Oct. 17, 2021.
Biden remembers service of fallen officers

Framed by the Capitol, President Joe Biden paid tribute Saturday to fallen law enforcement officers and honored those who fought off the Jan. 6 insurrection at that very site.(Oct. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/56e5f1b4ebaf49ff9a5eec7d5ab95cec.
Jonathan Lemire: Those on the left questioning why 'voting rights' aren't 'at the center of the Biden presidency'

NBC News Correspondents Kristen Welker and Garrett Haake and Associated Press White House Reporter Jonathan Lemire join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden agenda negotiations on Capitol Hill and Democrats' ability to pass legislation, as well as Senate Republicans' block on voting rights legislation. “There’s been growing discontent among some democrats and those on the left saying that why isn’t this, why isn’t voting rights at the center of the Biden presidency, that this is an existential threat,” says Lemire. “Not just to the democrats' ability to potentially win in the midterms again or in 2024, but to democracy itself.”Oct. 22, 2021.
Republican Senator and physician Bill Cassidy says senility tests should be mandated for ALL federal government leaders including Biden, 78, and Supreme Court justices before the 'rapid decline' in your 80s

Bill Cassidy, a U.S. senator and physician, said all leaders in the federal executive, legislative and judiciary should be subject to cognitive tests as they age, claiming they should undergo this evaluation before the 'rapid decline' in their 80s. The 64-year-old Republican from Louisiana told Axios on HBO in an...
Biden's Executive Order Enforcing Vaccine Mandate Affects Supply Chain, Workforce; National Guard May Alleviate Issues

The current supply chain crisis might jeopardize President Joe Biden's goal to vaccinate the whole country after a major distribution executive urged him to postpone the government regulations due to persistent supply chain concerns. CEO of the National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors Asked Biden To Postpone Vaccine Mandate. In a recently...
Biden: 2020 Was The Deadliest Year For Law Enforcement

And it always amazes me how the public doesn’t fully understand what we expect of our law enforcement officers. We expect you to be people ready to stand in the way and take a bullet for us. We expect you to be able to track down the bad guys.
Governor Orders Flags to Half-Staff to Honor Fallen Law Enforcement Officers

At the direction of the President of the United States, Gov. David Ige has ordered that the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag will be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and upon all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawai‘i National Guard in the State of Hawai‘i, starting at midnight tonight, through Saturday Oct. 16, 2021.
