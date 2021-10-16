CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Netflix Just Announced These Major Changes For October And Subscribers Are Losing It

By Lisa Cupido
Subscribing to Netflix means playing a constant game of hurry-up-and-watch-it-before-it’s-gone. In most cases, movies and TV shows on Netflix do tend to stay awhile, but when the streaming giant announces that it’s pulling content to make room for other entertainment, subscribers pay close attention. This October is no exception. Netflix just announced these major changes for October and subscribers are losing it. These are the films and TV shows that you are going to have to bid farewell to — make sure you watch them before they’re gone.

October 1

* 2012 (2009)

* An Ordinary Man (2017)

* Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002)

* Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997)

* Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999)

* Bad Guys (1 Season)

* Bathinda Express (2016)

* Be With Me (1 Season)

* Be With You (1 Season)

* Beyblade Burst (1 Season)

* Black ’47 (2018)

* The Black Prince (2017)

* Braven (2018)

* Cheese in the Trap (1 Season)

* Chicago Typewriter (1 Season)

* Cleverman (1 Season)

* College Romance (1 Season)

* Congo (1995)

* The Death of Stalin (2017)

* Domestic Disturbance (2001)

* Dushman (2017)

* Engineering Girls (1 Season)

* Evil (1 Season)

* Fall in Love with Me (1 Season)

* First Kiss (208)

* Fools Rush In (1997)

* Freedom at Midnight (2018)

* Fun With Dick & Jane (2005)

* Generation Iron 2 (2017)

* Girls Hostel (1 Season)

* Haani (2013)

* Happy Go Lucky (2014)

* Harud (2010)

* Inmates (1 Season)

* Insidious (2010)

* Jatt James Bond (2014)

* Judge Singh LLB (2015)

* The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

* The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

* The Karate Kid (1984)

* Khido Khundi (2018)

* Killer Women with Piers Morgan (1 Season)

* Kung Fu Panda (2008)

* Kung Fu Panda (2011)

* Let’s Eat (2013)

* Let’s Eat 2 (2015)

* The Liar and His Lover (1 Season)

* Lock (2016)

* Love Cheque Charge (1 Season)

* Love Me As I Am (2015)

* Maniac (1 Season)

* Man with a Plan (2020)

* Motor Mitraan Di (2016)

* Much Ado About Nothing (2016)

* Murder Maps (2 Seasons)

* Murphy’s Law of Love (1 Season)

* My Big Night (2015)

* Nasha (2013)

* Naughty Jatts (2013)

* Needhi Singh (2016)

* Never Back Down (2008)

* Noddy Toyland Detective (1 Season)

* No Strings Attached (2011)

* Oh My Ghost (1 Season)

* Ordinary Heroes (1 Season)

* Peace Heaven (2016)

* The Pianist (2002)

* Prom Night (2008)

* The Queen (2006)

* Reply 1988 (1 Season)

* Reply 1994 (1 Season)

* Reply 1997 (1 Season)

* Saadey CM Saab (2015)

* Sat Shri Akaal England (2017)

* Seabiscuit (2003)

* She’s Out of My League (2010)

* Snow Day (2000)

* Someone Like You (1 Season)

* Star Trek (3 Seasons)

* Star Trek (2009)

* Star Trek: Enterprise (4 Seasons)

* Star Trek: Voyager (7 Seasons)

* Strong (1 Season)

* The Sum of All Fears (2002)

* Three Wives One Husband (1 Season)

* Tiger (2016)

* Tunnel (1 Season)

* Umrika (2015)

* The Unicorn (Season 1)

* Welcome Mr. President (2013)

* When I See You Again (1 Season)

* World War 2 in Colour (1 Season)

* Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hay (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bEZEI_0cTPa7FZ00

October 2

Death Race 4: Beyond Anarchy (2018)

Tales From the Hood 2 (2018)

October 4

Angel Has Fallen (2019)

October 5

Mine 9 (2019)

Rimba Racer (2017)

Walk Away from Love (2017)

October 6

Kill Me If You Dare (2019)

Real Steel (2011)

October 8

Home Is Where The Killer Is (2019)

October 10

The Bling Lagosians (2019)

October 13

Ajaibnya Cinta (2015)

Locked on You (2018)

The Frozen Dead (Limited Series)

October 14

A mighty Team (2016)

American Me (1992)

Belief: The Possession of Janet Moses (2015)

Blind Date (2015)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin (1983)

Growing up and other problems (2018)

League of Legends Origins (2019)

Oddbods: Party Monsters (2018)

October 15

A Year In Space (2015)

The Creative Brain (2019)

Seven and Me (2017)

Stunt Science (2018)

October 16

Second 20s (2015)

October 17

10 Days in Sun City (2017)

93 Days (2016)

Moms at War (2018)

New Money (2018)

Tatu (2017)

U Turn (2016)

Up North (2018)

October 19

The Command (2018)

S Storm (2016)

October 20

Free Fire

Project S The Series (Seasons 1-4)

October 21

Containment (The CW Limited Series)

Fisherman’s Friends (2019)

Free Fire (2016)

One Piece (Seasons 1-2)

Travel Mates 2 (2018)

October 22

The Hummingbird Project (2018)

October 27

Rango (2011)

Shine On with Reese (Season 1)

October 28

Pup Star (2016)

Comments / 0

