Chicago, IL

2 CPD officers, woman recovering after hit-and-run on the West Side

By Nancy Harty
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 8 days ago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two Chicago police officers are recovering after they were injured in a hit and run Saturday morning on the West Side.

The officers were heading southbound on Cicero Avenue shortly after midnight, police said, when a silver Lexus ran a red light at Lexington Avenue near the Eisenhower Expressway hit their squad car. That pushed the police car into a gray SUV before the Lexus took off.

A 42-year-old woman from the SUV was taken to the hospital in good condition. The two officers were listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

WBBM News Radio

10 shot, 2 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Two people were killed and eight others wounded Wednesday in shootings across Chicago. In the day’s first fatal attack, a male victim was shot and killed around 1:45 p.m. on a sidewalk near Funston Elementary School in the 2100 block of North Central Park Avenue, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpd#West Side#Chicago Police#Wbbm Newsradio#Lexus
WBBM News Radio

Police make arrest related to 1992 murder case in Niles

NILES, Ill. (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Niles Police have made an arrest in connection with the 1992 murder of Helen Cardwell. The 35-year-old was found sexually assaulted and strangled with her own sweater on Nov. 7 at the Leaning Tower YMCA residential building on Touhy Avenue. Niles Deputy Chief Nick Zakula...
NILES, IL
