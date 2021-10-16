2 CPD officers, woman recovering after hit-and-run on the West Side

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) — Two Chicago police officers are recovering after they were injured in a hit and run Saturday morning on the West Side.

The officers were heading southbound on Cicero Avenue shortly after midnight, police said, when a silver Lexus ran a red light at Lexington Avenue near the Eisenhower Expressway hit their squad car. That pushed the police car into a gray SUV before the Lexus took off.

A 42-year-old woman from the SUV was taken to the hospital in good condition. The two officers were listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody.