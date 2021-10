These days the friendship between Chris Martin and BTS's Jin is a hot topic on social media. A video of Chris gifting his favorite guitar that he was playing on for 12 years to Jin captivated everyone's hearts with its cuteness and endearing interaction between the two stars. It is noticeable that Chris is very fond of Jin and always mentions him in particular in every conversation regarding BTS. Another cute fact is that Chris Martin refers to Jin solely by his nickname Worldwide Handsome Jin. Fans say that Chris became another "victim" of the "Jin effect," meaning that all people who get to know Jin always become very fond of him.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO