SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The heavy precipitation and increased winds slamming into San Francisco Sunday afternoon are causing plenty of problems with downed trees, scaffolding that came crashing down and some flooding. One tree actually prompted the evacuation of a few residences. The San Francisco Fire Department evacuated several homes along Ninth Avenue in San Francisco over concerns that a teetering 100-foot tree might topple on the houses nearby. “It’s putting some houses in jeopardy because it could fall on the houses. It’s one of dozens of trees to come down,” said Rachel Gordon With San Francisco Public Works The plan was to...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 37 MINUTES AGO